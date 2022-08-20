IND vs ZIM, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Kaitano And Kaia Begin Zimbabwe Innings After India Opt to Bowl First

Two big decisions from India today. The first being electing to bowl first, again. One would have hoped they would to have a go at the bowlers first - give their batters a bit of a challenge to deal with the swinging conditions, get some good workout. However, they decided otherwsie.

Second is to bench Deepak Chahar. There’s been no official word on why it has been done considering Chahar has been out of action for months and he has just played his first competitive game on Thursday. Is is on the advice of the support staff? Probably ease him into the team, not overburden him. There are more challenges ahead though with T20 World Cup being the biggest of them in 2022. So the idea may be to preserve him.