IND vs ZIM, 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: Kaitano And Kaia Begin Zimbabwe Innings After India Opt to Bowl First

Looks a good wicket and we will try to put a good score on the board. We will come out and give our best effort. The top order has to see off the new ball and set it up for the middle order.
India vs Zimbabwe 2022, 2nd ODI Live Score And Latest Updates: KL Rahul, the India captain, won the toss again and opted to bowl first as his team hopes to close out the series today having taken a 1-0 lead on Thursday. The tourists have made just one change to their eleven with Deepak Chahar sitting out and been replaced by allrounder Shardul Thakur. Read More
Good areas from Mohammed Siraj. Bowling on the 4th stump line. He twice beat the outside edge of Takudzwanashe Kaitano and once drew an edge that fell just short of Deepak Hooda in the slip cordon. With a single off the last delivery, Kaitano opened his and Zimbabwe’s account. Score 1/0 in 1 Over.
Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano are the two Zimbabwe openers. Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Here we go.
Two big decisions from India today. The first being electing to bowl first, again. One would have hoped they would to have a go at the bowlers first - give their batters a bit of a challenge to deal with the swinging conditions, get some good workout. However, they decided otherwsie.
Second is to bench Deepak Chahar. There’s been no official word on why it has been done considering Chahar has been out of action for months and he has just played his first competitive game on Thursday. Is is on the advice of the support staff? Probably ease him into the team, not overburden him. There are more challenges ahead though with T20 World Cup being the biggest of them in 2022. So the idea may be to preserve him.
Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (wk/captain), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga
Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
India captain KL Rahul calls it correctly again and opts to bowl first, again. One change for India - Shardul Thakur comes in for Deepak Chahar.
“There was a bit of swing and seam movement as well, but it was good to see the bowlers stay disciplined and pick up those wicket."
“The Indian bowlers bowled really well, put the pressure on us and we lost our way after the first 4-5 overs. It was good to see Richi (Ngarava) and Brad give us that partnership at the end," Regis Chakabva said after the loss.
Zimbabwe were folded for just 189 for 40.3 overs following Deepak Chahar's stunning spell with the new ball
In reply, Dhawan and Gill scored unbeaten fifties to take India home in just 30.5 overs
Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara.
KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Stay tuned for more updates!
IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Preview
After hammering Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the series opener, KL Rahul & Co will eye to clinch the series when they lock horns with the hosts in the 2nd ODI on Saturday at the Harare Sports Club. The previous encounter witnessed a phenomenal comeback of speedster Deepak Chahar who returned figures of 3 for 27 in 7 overs to bag the Player of the Match award. He opened the gateway of wickets by removing the opening duo of Innocent Kaia and Tadiwanashe Marumani, followed by Wessley Madhevere. Prasidh Krishna and Axar Patel also picked 3 wickets apiece, helping India bowl out the hosts for a paltry 189.
In reply, Indian openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill forged a strong 192-run opening stand to take the visitors home with 119 balls to spare.
India will enter the contest in confidence, but Zimbabwe have developed the habit of making stunning comebacks, especially against Asian countries. They have recently defeated Bangladesh in 3 T20Is and as many ODIs and that factor cannot be overlooked.
As India and Zimbabwe square off against each other in Harare, here are some important details about the 2nd T20I
What date second ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?
The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 20, Sunday.
Where will the second ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?
The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.
What time will the second ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?
The second ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) second ODI match?
India vs Zimbabwe second ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) second ODI match?
India vs Zimbabwe second ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
