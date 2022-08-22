India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul Begin IND's Innings

The hosts also made two changes – Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga while Tony Munyonga replaces Wesley Medhevere.

Match Preview

The ODI series is already in India’s pocket, but the visitors will go for a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final ODI on Monday in Harare. After winning the opener by a huge margin of 10 wickets, the Men in Blue clinched the second by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Captain KL Rahul managed to wipe off the disappointment of the South Africa tour which was his first experience as India’s ODI captain. But the Men in Blue couldn’t win the series. A victory in Zimbabwe is indeed sweet but a clean sweep on Monday will add more taste to it.

In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this attack has performed extremely well and showed what it is capable of, and the quality of opposition is no reason to undermine the efforts of committed people like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel.

However, some fine-tuning is needed on the batting front and the think tank must have taken note of it after the 2nd ODI which India won by 5 wickets. India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal their third consecutive ODI series victory after England and West Indies.

Before India take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final game of the series, here is all you need to know about the match:

What date 3rd ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 22, Monday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

