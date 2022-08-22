India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill 130 Guides IND to 289/8 in Harare

Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle.
A couple off the final delivery of the 50th over takes India to 289/8 against Zimbabwe in this third and final ODI in Harare. So a good comeback from the hosts after a century stand between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for the third wicket. Gill went on to score a maiden century while Ishan was out on 50. Brad Evans was the star for Zimbabwe as he picked up a maiden five-wicket haul on ODIs. Zimbabwe need 290 to win.
WICKET! And that’ll be a maiden five-wicket haul for Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans. Thoroughly deserved it. Has made timely breakthroughs today. A slower delivery as he outfoxed Shardul Thakur who ends up being caught at covers. Shardul scored 9 off 6. India 286/8 in 49.3 Overs.
WICKET! Shubman Gill wanted to go for a six but didn’t have enough power behind his shot to send it past the boundary. Instead he’s been caught at long-off by Innocent Kaia. He scored 130 off 97 including 15 fours and a six. A high quality innings from the youngster. India 282/7 in 49.1 Overs.
Just seven runs from the penultimate over of Indian innings. Richard Ngarava did well to limit India to just one boundary - coming off a full toss, struck by Shardul Thakur. India 282/6 in 49 Overs.
WICKET! Victor Nyauchi gets his first wicket as he has gotten rid of Axar Patel. The lefty was looking to clear the boundary but holes out to Sikandar Raza at long-off. Axar scored 1. India 272/6 in 47.4 Overs.
The over of Richard Ngarava would have gone much better had Brad Evans not allowed the ball to slip through his grips while going for a catch. Shubman Gill slammed it in the air towards long-on and in Evans defense it was a 50-50 call whether to go for the catch or prevent the boundary - he went for the former and it resulted in a boundary. 8 runs from the over. India 264/5 in 47 Overs.
WICKET! The fun ends quickly. Sanju Samson had struck back-to-back sixes off Luke Jongwe - over long-on and then long-off. He went for another aerial stroke but this time his whip wasn’t high enough with the fielder at deep square leg region taking an easy catch. Samson scored 15 off 13. India 256/5 in 45.6 Overs.
DROPPED! Shubman Gill has been dropped on 111. Gill plays one to short fine leg and Victor Nyauchi ends up dropping a simple catch. This is the third catch that Zimbabwe have dropped today. India 244/4 in 45.2 Overs.
Sanju Samson has joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Brad Evans continues. His final delivery is short and Gill pulls it over fine leg region for his first six of the innings. 9 runs from the over. India 242/4 in 45 Overs. Gill moves to 111 off 85.
HUNDRED! Shubman Gill brings up his maiden ODI century with a single. He’s delighted. Takes off his helmet and bows towards the Indian dressing room where his teammates are up on their feet. A superb innings this from the youngster. Took him just 82 deliveries to reach there. India 228/4 in 43.1 Overs.
WICKET! Brad Evans gets his third wicket of the innings. This time it’s Deepak Hooda who was going for a big hit but left a big gap between bat and pad to allow the ball sneak past and remove the bail. He scored 1. India 227/4 in 43 Overs.
WICKET! Drama. Shubman Gill was rapped on the pads and Brav Evans let out a loud appeal. Gill showed the bat straight away. Umpire turns it down. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan had taken off hoping to get a single. However, Gill sent him back. Before Ishan could reach back, a direct hit was made. The Zimbabweans though went for a review for the LBW. UltraEdge showed a spike meaning it’s Ishan who had to walk back to the dressing room. He scored 50. India 224/3 in 42.1 Overs.
FIFTY! Ishan Kishan gets to his second ODI fifty - the first one he scored on debut vs Sri Lanka last year. Took a single to get to the milestone.
So Shubman Gill is now just 7 runs away from what would be his maiden ODI century. Ishan Kishan is two away from his fifty. India 218/2 in 41 Overs.
Zimbabwe have been quite sloppy in the field today. They have dropped two easy catches. The fielder at mid-off ends up allowing the ball to pass throw as he attempted to run in and pick it on the go. It resulted in a four. 11 runs in over. India 210/2 in 40 Overs.
Run flow continues. With a couple, Ishan Kishan brings up India’s 200 in 39.1 Overs. India have plenty of wickets in hand and we are entering the final 10 Overs now. This should be interesting. Must be targeting a 300-plus total.
A hundred-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for the third wicket now. Has come at the rate of run-a-ball. These two have laid a superb platform.
Pace returns in Richard Ngarava. He punches the third delivery through covers for a four. And off the final delivery, Ishan Kishan got an outside edge but was lucky the ball rolled away to the fence for four. 11 runs from it. India 182/2 in 37 Overs. Drinks break. Zimbabwe need it more than the India batters.
Zimbabwean fielders have some work to do now. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have decided to be more adventurous now. Tony Munyonga, right-arm offspinner, inserted into the attack. His second is a flighted delivery which Ishan sweeps away to midwicket for a four. And then later in the over, Gill brings out sweep shot of his own by picking one from well outside off and sending it to deep backward square leg region for a four. 10 runs from it. India 171/2 in 36 Overs.
Earlier, India captain Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first for the first time in the three-match series. The tourists already have a 2-0 lead and made two changes to their playing XI – Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are out and been replaced by Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan. The hosts also made two changes – Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga while Tony Munyonga replaces Wesley Medhevere.
The ODI series is already in India’s pocket, but the visitors will go for a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final ODI on Monday in Harare. After winning the opener by a huge margin of 10 wickets, the Men in Blue clinched the second by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Captain KL Rahul managed to wipe off the disappointment of the South Africa tour which was his first experience as India’s ODI captain. But the Men in Blue couldn’t win the series. A victory in Zimbabwe is indeed sweet but a clean sweep on Monday will add more taste to it.
In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this attack has performed extremely well and showed what it is capable of, and the quality of opposition is no reason to undermine the efforts of committed people like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel.
However, some fine-tuning is needed on the batting front and the think tank must have taken note of it after the 2nd ODI which India won by 5 wickets. India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal their third consecutive ODI series victory after England and West Indies.
Before India take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final game of the series, here is all you need to know about the match:
