India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Live Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: Shubman Gill 130 Guides IND to 289/8 in Harare

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score: India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score, Here are of cricket match IND vs ZIM (3rd ODI), at the Harare Sports Club. Follow IND ZIM 3rd ODI LIVE Updates on news18.com

India vs Zimbabwe 2022, 3rd ODI Live cricket score
Cricketnext |
Harare (Zimbabwe) // Updated: August 22, 2022, 16:27 IST
Live Cricket Score IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Today’s Match Updates: Shubman Gill scored his maiden ODI century as he top-scored to take India to 289/8 against Zimbabwe today in Harare. India opted to bat first and a century stand between Gill and Ishan Kishan put them in the driving seat. At one stage, they looked set for a 300-plus total before Zimbabwe hit back to take some quick wickets. Read More

Aug 22, 2022 16:24 IST

India Finish With 289/8

A couple off the final delivery of the 50th over takes India to 289/8 against Zimbabwe in this third and final ODI in Harare. So a good comeback from the hosts after a century stand between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for the third wicket. Gill went on to score a maiden century while Ishan was out on 50. Brad Evans was the star for Zimbabwe as he picked up a maiden five-wicket haul on ODIs. Zimbabwe need 290 to win.

Aug 22, 2022 16:21 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Maiden Five-wicket Haul For Evans

WICKET!  And that’ll be a maiden five-wicket haul for Zimbabwe pacer Brad Evans. Thoroughly deserved it. Has made timely breakthroughs today. A slower delivery as he outfoxed Shardul Thakur who ends up being caught  at covers. Shardul scored 9 off 6. India 286/8 in 49.3 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 16:19 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Gill Falls on 130

WICKET! Shubman Gill wanted to go for a six but didn’t have enough power behind his shot to send it past the boundary. Instead he’s been caught at long-off by Innocent Kaia. He scored 130 off 97 including 15 fours and a six. A high quality innings from the youngster. India 282/7 in 49.1 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 16:16 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: Decent Over From Ngarava

Just seven runs from the penultimate over of Indian innings. Richard Ngarava did well to limit India to just one boundary - coming off a full toss, struck by Shardul Thakur. India 282/6 in 49 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 16:11 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Axar Falls on 1

WICKET! Victor Nyauchi gets his first wicket as he has gotten rid of Axar Patel. The lefty was looking to clear the boundary but holes out to Sikandar Raza at long-off. Axar scored 1. India 272/6 in 47.4 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 16:07 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: IND Eye Big Finish

The over of Richard Ngarava would have gone much better had Brad Evans not allowed the ball to slip through his grips while going for a catch. Shubman Gill slammed it in the air towards long-on and in Evans defense it was a 50-50 call whether to go for the catch or prevent the boundary - he went for the former and it resulted in a boundary. 8 runs from the over. India 264/5 in 47 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 16:00 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Samson Falls on 15

WICKET! The fun ends quickly. Sanju Samson had struck back-to-back sixes off Luke Jongwe - over long-on and then long-off. He went for another aerial stroke but this time his whip wasn’t high enough with the fielder at deep square leg region taking an easy catch. Samson scored 15 off 13. India 256/5 in 45.6 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:57 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Gill Dropped on 111

DROPPED! Shubman Gill has been dropped on 111. Gill plays one to short fine leg and Victor Nyauchi ends up dropping a simple catch. This is the third catch that Zimbabwe have dropped today. India 244/4 in 45.2 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:54 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Gill Hits His First Six

Sanju Samson has joined Shubman Gill in the middle. Brad Evans continues. His final delivery is short and Gill pulls it over fine leg region for his first six of the innings. 9 runs from the over. India 242/4 in 45 Overs. Gill moves to 111 off 85.

Aug 22, 2022 15:47 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Century For Gill

HUNDRED! Shubman Gill brings up his maiden ODI century with a single. He’s delighted. Takes off his helmet and bows towards the Indian dressing room where his teammates are up on their feet. A superb innings this from the youngster. Took him just 82 deliveries to reach there. India 228/4 in 43.1 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:44 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Hooda Falls on 1

WICKET! Brad Evans gets his third wicket of the innings. This time it’s Deepak Hooda who was going for a big hit but left a big gap between bat and pad to allow the ball sneak past and remove the bail. He scored 1. India 227/4 in 43 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:42 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Ishan Falls on 50

WICKET! Drama. Shubman Gill was rapped on the pads and Brav Evans let out a loud appeal. Gill showed the bat straight away. Umpire turns it down. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan had taken off hoping to get a single. However, Gill sent him back. Before Ishan could reach back, a direct hit was made. The Zimbabweans though went for a review for the LBW. UltraEdge showed a spike meaning it’s Ishan who had to walk back to the dressing room. He scored 50. India 224/3 in 42.1 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:36 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: Fifty For Ishan

FIFTY! Ishan Kishan gets to his second ODI fifty - the first one he scored on debut vs Sri Lanka last year. Took a single to get to the milestone.

Aug 22, 2022 15:32 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Gill Into The 90s

So Shubman Gill is now just 7 runs away from what would be his maiden ODI century. Ishan Kishan is two away from his fifty. India 218/2 in 41 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:28 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Poor Fielding from ZIM

Zimbabwe have been quite sloppy in the field today. They have dropped two easy catches. The fielder at mid-off ends up allowing the ball to pass throw as he attempted to run in and pick it on the go. It resulted in a four. 11 runs in over. India 210/2 in 40 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:25 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: 200 up For India

Run flow continues. With a couple, Ishan Kishan brings up India’s 200 in 39.1 Overs. India have plenty of wickets in hand and we are entering the final 10 Overs now. This should be interesting. Must be targeting a 300-plus total.

Aug 22, 2022 15:16 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Century Stand Between Gill & Ishan

A hundred-run partnership between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan for the third wicket now. Has come at the rate of run-a-ball. These two have laid a superb platform.

Aug 22, 2022 15:11 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: Breather For Zimbabwe

Pace returns in Richard Ngarava. He punches the third delivery through covers for a four. And off the final delivery, Ishan Kishan got an outside edge but was lucky the ball rolled away to the fence for four. 11 runs from it. India 182/2 in 37 Overs. Drinks break. Zimbabwe need it more than the India batters.

Aug 22, 2022 15:06 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Boundaries Continue to Flow

Zimbabwean fielders have some work to do now. Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill have decided to be more adventurous now. Tony Munyonga, right-arm offspinner, inserted into the attack. His second is a flighted delivery which Ishan sweeps away to midwicket for a four. And then later in the over, Gill brings out sweep shot of his own by picking one from well outside off and sending it to deep backward square leg region for a four. 10 runs from it. India 171/2 in 36 Overs.

Aug 22, 2022 15:02 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Another Productive Over

Having reached his fifty, Shubman Gill has now stepped on the gas. He sweeps the first delivery away to  deep backward square leg region for a four. And then slams the fourth delivery through covers for the second four of the over. 12 runs from it. India 161/2 in 35 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:58 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Fifty For Gill

FIFTY! Shubman Gill takes a single and gets to his half-century in just 51 deliveries. A superb innings so far from the India batter - he's struck six fours in it. India 149/2 in 34 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:53 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Productive Over For India

Ishan Kishan has shifted gears. He has collected two fours off Sikandar Raza now - the first over midwicket and the second to long-on. 9 runs from it. India 141/2 in 32 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:51 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: 50-run Stand

This one is in the slot for Ishan Kishan and he pounces on it with all his might to heave it to midwicket region for a four. That boundary also takes the partnership between Ishan and Shubman Gill for the third wicket to 53 runs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:49 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: IND in Control

The current partnership between Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan has grown to 47 off 59 now. India look in control of the innings now. They have reached 132/2 in 31 Overs. Expect shift in gears soon.
Aug 22, 2022 14:44 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Gill Continues to Flourish

Sean Williams bowls onto the legs of Shubman Gill who paddle scoops it over the wicketkeeper for his sixth four of the innings. Six runs from the over. India 126/2 in 29 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:39 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Ishan Dropped on 7

DROPPED! This was hit hard by Ishan Kishan but Sean Williams, the bowler, should have taken this. The lefty went for an airy drive to the right of the left-arm spinner but to his luck, Williams was seemingly caught by surprise and failed to hold onto it. Second dropped catch from a Zimbabwean fielder today. Ishan was on 7.
Aug 22, 2022 14:33 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Gill on Top

Two superb boundaries from Shubman Gill in the over of Luke Jongwe. The first one was a cover drive and the second a straight-as-an-arrow drive past the bowler. 10 runs from it. India 106/2 in 25 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:32 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: 100 up For India

Luke Jongwe continues. His first delivery of the over is full and Shubman Gill unfurls another gorgeous cover drive for four. That also brought up India's 100 in 24.1 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:28 IST

Aug 22, 2022 14:26 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Jongwe Into the Attack

Luke Jongwe, right-arm pacer, introduced. His second is down the leg-side and Shubman Gill glances it to fine leg for an easy boundary. A poor delivery. And he strays down the leg-side again for a wide this time. Seven runs from the over. India 96/2 in 23 overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:19 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Gill Gets Going

Shubman Gill has played two superb shots for as many boundaries. His first was just a gentle push as he drove the ball straight past Brad Evans for four. His second came via a cover drive off spinner Sikandar Raza in the following over. India 88/2 in 21.1 Overs. Ishan Kishan has walked in at no 4.
Aug 22, 2022 14:17 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Dhawan Falls on 40

WICKET! A bit casual from Shikhar Dhawan to be honest. This one from Brad Evans was bowled onto this legs and he wanted to play this towards midwicket but ends up getting a leading edge to be caught by Sean Williams at covers. He scored 40 off 68. India 84/2 in 21 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 14:12 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Dhawan Steps Out

Shikhar Dhawan steps out plays a slog sweep to send the ball over midwicket region for a four. Seven runs from the over of Sikandar Raza. India 77/1 in 20 Overs after opting to bat first.
Aug 22, 2022 14:05 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: Seems Like a Batting Practice

From the way India batters have approached this game so far, they've looked to spend as much time in the middle as possible. There's no real aggression from any of the four batters who have taken the guard so far. Score 68/1 in 18 Overs. Shikhar Dhawan is batting on 34 off 62.
Aug 22, 2022 13:57 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Gill Joins Dhawan, Spin Introduced

Zimbabwe have introduced spin in Sikandar Raza. He's approach to the crease today reminds one of Sunil Narine. Stump to stump stuff. Hoping to build pressure by bowling dot balls after dot balls. Meanwhil,e Shubman Gill has walked in at no 3 to join Shikhar Dhawan in the middle. Just a single from the over of Raza. India 64/1 in 16 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:54 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Rahul Falls on 30

WICKET! Chopped on. Right after it seemed KL Rahul has gotten into a rhythm, he ends up chopping one onto the stumps from Brad Evans to be bowled on 30. He wanted to cut this one away but didn't have enough space to work with. A four and a six in his 46-ball stay. India 63/1 in 14.6 Overs. And that will be the first drinks break of the innings.
Aug 22, 2022 13:51 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: First Six of The Match

SIX. KL Rahul has been a quiet spectator but seems to have had enough. Brad Evans tests him with a short delivery and the India captain is ready with the answer - a pull over deep backward square leg region for a six. India 63/0 in 14.4 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:41 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: 50 up For India

With a single, KL Rahul brings up India's 50 in 12.2 Overs. Score 50/0.
Aug 22, 2022 13:35 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: First Boundary For Rahul

Finally. Off the 27th delivery he has faced today, KL Rahul finally gets the ball past the boundary. Brad Evans has been introduced into the attack and he offers the India opener some width. Rahul with a punch through point for a four. Five runs from it. India 46/0 in 11 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:32 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: IND 41/0 in 10 Overs

So, it's been a quiet but solid start from the two India openers. They have been happy to bide their time today. Shikhar Dhawan has four fours to his name and was lucky to have been given a life on 17 when an easy catch was dropped. India 41/0 in 10 Overs after opting to bat first in Harare.
Aug 22, 2022 13:25 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Shackles Broken

He had to wait for a long time. He was trying different things but Zimbabwe have finally offered him the release shot. Short and wide, Shikhar Dhawan guides it over the slip cordon for a four to third man region. Five runs from the over. India 37/0 in 9 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:22 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Chances Not Being Capitalised

While Zimbabwe put down a simple catch, Shikhar Dhawan failed to make full use of a free-hit that came his way after Victor Nyauchi overstepped. The ball was bowled short and on the legs but Dhawan could only manage an inside edge for a couple. Five runs from the over. India 32/0 in 8 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:16 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: Dhawan Dropped on 17

DROPPED! Oh dear. This should have been taken at backward point. A simple chance put down by Tony Munyonga. Richard Ngarava dangles the carrot and Shikhar Dhawan takes the bait by going after a short and wide delivery. The ball went  to the right of Munyonga but it burst out of his palms. Dhawan was on 17 and takes a single to rush to the other end. India 26/0 in 6.5 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:14 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Under Edge But Falls Well Short

Shikhar Dhawan is visibly itching now to get some quick runs now after the dry spell of the past few overs. He tries to force the issue but gets a thick under edge and fortunately for him the ball falls well short of the wicketkeeper. India 23/0 in 6.2 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:12 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022: A Maiden Over

Victor Nyauchi bowls six dot balls in a row to Shikhar Dhawan. Although there was an attempt from Shikhar Dhawan off the final delivery to take a single but rightly decided otherwise. A maiden over. India 22/0 in 6 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:09 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: No Early Onslaught?

Looks like the the two India batters are more than happy to settle down first and then start playing big shots. Shikhar Dhawan did start with three fours in the first two overs but has since taken a step back. KL Rahul is also happy dealing in singles. Just two runs from the over of Richard Ngarava. India 22/0 in 5 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 13:05 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: Another Quiet Over

Victor Nyauchi starts the over by straying on the pads and Shikhar Dhawan sends it to square leg region and adds couple more to his total. KL Rahul plays three dot balls before guiding one to third man for a single. 4 runs from the over including an extra via wide. India 20/0 in 4 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 12:59 IST

Zimbabwe vs India 2022 Live: A Tight Over From Ngarava

Much much better over from Richard Ngarava. He erred twice in his lengths during the first over but this time, he has mixed them well. Just two singles in it. India 16/0 in 3 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 12:57 IST

ZIM vs IND ODI Series Latest Updates: Dhawan Continues to Collect Fours

Victor Nyauchi joins from the other end. And India captain KL Rahul got off the mark with a single off the first delivery. Nyauchi's fourth delivery was on the legs and Shikhar Dhawan flicked it away to square leg boundary for his third four. Six runs from it. India 14/0 in 2 Overs.
Aug 22, 2022 12:52 IST

Live Cricket Score India vs Zimbabwe 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is up and running. Richard Ngarva's second delivery is short and wide - Dhawan latches onto it with a cut over backward point to open his and India's account with a four. Ngarava then does well to change his line and length. However, his fifth delivery is too full and Dhawan drives it through covers for four more. 8 runs from the first over. India 8/0 in 1 Over.
Aug 22, 2022 12:46 IST

All Set For The Game

KL Rahul walks out with Shikhar Dhawan to the middle. Richard  Ngarava has the new ball and will open the attack. Here we go.
Aug 22, 2022 12:26 IST

India Captain KL Rahul at the Toss

Just want to challenge ourselves. I've been short of playing time so I'm eager to get some runs and spend time in the middle.

Aug 22, 2022 12:25 IST

Zimbabwe Captain Regis Chakabva at the Toss

With the ball we need to try and take early wickets today, and then try to deliver with the bat. Happy to be doing something different today.

Aug 22, 2022 12:22 IST

Live Cricket Score: Zimbabwe Playing XI

Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tony Munyonga, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava
Aug 22, 2022 12:21 IST

IND vs ZIM 2022 3rd ODI Latest Score: India Playing XI

Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (captain), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan
Aug 22, 2022 12:19 IST

India vs Zimbabwe: Team Changes

So a couple of changes for India: Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna have been benched. Deepak Chahar, who was rested for the second ODI, is back and Avesh Khan gets his first game of the series today. Zimbabwe have made a couple of changes as well. Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga while Tony Munyonga replaces Wesley Medhevere.
Aug 22, 2022 12:17 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live Score: KL Rahul Wins Toss

KL Rahul calls it correctly for the third time in a row. And he decides India will bat first today.
Aug 22, 2022 12:10 IST

India Aim to Extend Winning Streak

14 matches in a row. That's India's winning streak against Zimbabwe in ODI cricket. And it's been nearly nine years since India lost an ODI in Zimbabwe.  Today presents India to make it 15. For Zimbabwe, a last chance to end the series with a consolation win. India haven't lost a bilateral ODI series against Zimbabwe since 1997.
Aug 22, 2022 11:58 IST

IND v ZIM, Live Cricket Score: Highlights from 2nd ODI

Zimbabwe: 161 all out in 38.1 overs (Sean Williams 42; Ryan Burl 39 not out; Shardul Thakur 3-38, Deepak Hooda 1-6) India: 167-5 in 25.4 overs (Sanju Samson 43 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 33; Luke Jongwe 2-33, Sikandar Raza 1-16) India win by five wickets
Aug 22, 2022 11:56 IST

3rd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Zimbabwe squad

Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tony Munyonga, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, John Masara.
Aug 22, 2022 11:55 IST

IND vs ZIM, 3rd ODI: India squad

KL Rahul (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi
Aug 22, 2022 11:55 IST

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI Live cricket score and updates

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the third ODI match between India and Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club. Stay tuned for more updates!
Brad Evans finished with 5/54 from 10 overs  – his first ever fifer in ODI cricket.

Earlier, India captain Rahul won the toss and opted to bat first for the first time in the three-match series. The tourists already have a 2-0 lead and made two changes to their playing XI – Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are out and been replaced by Deepak Chahar and Avesh Khan. The hosts also made two changes – Richard Ngarava comes in for Tanaka Chivanga while Tony Munyonga replaces Wesley Medhevere.

Match Preview

The ODI series is already in India’s pocket, but the visitors will go for a clean sweep when they take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final ODI on Monday in Harare. After winning the opener by a huge margin of 10 wickets, the Men in Blue clinched the second by 5 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Captain KL Rahul managed to wipe off the disappointment of the South Africa tour which was his first experience as India’s ODI captain. But the Men in Blue couldn’t win the series. A victory in Zimbabwe is indeed sweet but a clean sweep on Monday will add more taste to it.

In the absence of the front-line bowlers, this attack has performed extremely well and showed what it is capable of, and the quality of opposition is no reason to undermine the efforts of committed people like Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, and Axar Patel.

However, some fine-tuning is needed on the batting front and the think tank must have taken note of it after the 2nd ODI which India won by 5 wickets. India will look to continue their winning momentum and seal their third consecutive ODI series victory after England and West Indies.

Before India take on Zimbabwe in the third and the final game of the series, here is all you need to know about the match:

What date 3rd ODI match between India (IND) and Zimbabwe (ZIM) will be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will take place on August 22, Monday.

Where will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) be played?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will be played at the Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 3rd ODI match between India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) begin?

The 3rd ODI match between India and Zimbabwe will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 3rd ODI match?

India vs Zimbabwe 3rd ODI match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here