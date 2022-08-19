IND vs ZIM Probable Playing 11s 2nd ODI: Complete Squads For India vs Zimbabwe

Following a dominating show in the first match, India is now set to lock horns with Zimbabwe in the second ODI at Harare Sports Club. While the KL Rahul-led will look to seal the series with a victory, hosts Zimbabwe will be eager for some redemption.

Put in to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a dismal start in the inaugural ODI. The host batters didn’t seem to have an answer to questions put up by the experienced India bowlers. Half of the Zimbabwe batting line up back in the pavilion at the score of 66 in the 17th over. Reeling at 110/8, the hosts looked set to be packed at sub 150 score before Brad Evans and Richard Ngarava gave the side some home. The duo added a 70-run partnership for the ninth wicket and took their side closer to 200-run mark. Zimbabwe was eventually bowled out for 189 with Axar Patel, Prasidh Krishna, and Deepak Chahar claiming 3 wickets each for India.

India’s reply to the total was powered by an unbeaten opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill. While Dhawan finished with 81 runs off 113 balls, Gill score 82 off 72, taking India past the victory line in the 31st over.

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) Possible Starting XI:

India Predicted Starting Line-up: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj

Zimbabwe Predicted Starting Line-up: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c &wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Richard Ngarava

India vs Zimbabwe squads:

India squad for three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe: KL Rahul (captain), Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar

Zimbabwe squad for three-match ODI series against India: Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Clive Madande, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano

