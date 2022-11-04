IND vs ZIM, T20 World Cup 2022: Team India Arrives in Melbourne to Confirm Semi-final Spot - WATCH

After defeating Bangladesh in their previous encounter in Adelaide, Team India is back in Melbourne to play their last Super 12 game, against Zimbabwe, at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue are almost in the semi-finals and are currently leading the Group 2 points table. A victory on Sunday will ensure their spot in the next stage of the tournament while the fates of South Africa, Bangladesh, and Pakistan will also be decided this weekend.

Rohit Sharma & Co received a warm welcome in Adelaide as Indian fans gathered in large numbers to cheer for them. A group of people even held a banner that read, “Happy Birthday King Kohli". On Friday, the team touched down in Melbourne for the Zimbabwe game at the MCG. The BCCI captured these moments on camera and the video was shared on its official Twitter handle.

“Adelaide (Checked). Hello Melbourne #TeamIndia | #T20WorldCup," the caption of the video read.

India are currently in the driver’s seat, having earned the top spot with a total of six points by virtue of their thrilling five-run win against Bangladesh, and the team looks in complete control as they wait for the Zimbabwe challenge, but should they suffer a defeat, the situation could change drastically for the 2007 champions.

The chances of a Pakistan appearance in the last four will depend on other results. Should Netherlands or Zimbabwe register a win against South Africa or India respectively, Babar Azam’s side will be in with a chance. But first, they will have to win their game against Bangladesh.

If the Netherlands manage to beat the Proteas, a win over Bangladesh will see Pakistan leapfrog South Africa to six points while Bavuma’s men will remain on five. If Zimbabwe defeat India, Pakistan could be level on points with India. Given both teams would then have the same number of wins, the deciding factor will be the net run rate (NRR), which is where Pakistan (+1.117) holds an edge over India (+0.730).

(With Agency Inputs)

