IND vs ZIM: 'Team Hasn't Forgotten What I've Done in Last 2-3 Years' - KL Rahul on His Comeback After Injury

Fit-again KL Rahul is back in the Indian team and will lead them in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe starting from August 18. Rahul had a rough time in the last couple of months as he missed cricket due to injuries. Rahul last played competitive cricket in IPL 2022, he suffered a right groin injury ahead of South Africa T20Is and flew to Germany and underwent a sports hernia surgery. He was expected to make a return to West Indies but got infected by COVID-19 and was ruled out.

The flamboyant opener has been named India’s captain for Zimbabwe series in the absence of Rohit Sharma and he couldn’t thank the team management enough for remembering his contribution in last two years while he was out due to injuries

“You might be out for two months but they haven’t forgotten what you have done for the team and the country in last two-three years. Players actually thrive in such environment," the Indian captain said on the eve of the first ODI against Zimbabwe.

He feels that the Indian team management has been able to create an environment which can bridge the gap during the transformation from a good to great player.

“It is this kind of environment that can help a player transform from being a good player to a great player, playing a lot more match-winning innings for his team," said Rahul, who has a fantastic average of 46 plus and five hundreds, after 42 games.

“It is very important for a player to get the backing of selectors, coach and captain. It gives you so much confidence that your mindset is clear and you can focus on the things that are necessary. It becomes easy for player that your support group is backing you," the stylish right-hander added.

Rahul has had his share of injuries and the latest was surgery after being detected with sports hernia.

The flamboyant opener said that the injuries are part and parcel of the game but unfortunately that part has not been good for him.

“Injuries are part of sport and that part hasn’t been too kind to me, but it’s part of the journey, and you got to take the good and the bad," Rahul added.

He was missing from the national team dressing room for some time after being ruled out before the start of the T20I home series against South Africa in June.

“I have been out for two months, and just to get back to the dressing room and have that chat and laughter around the group, is great," he added.

