Ind vs Zim: Team India's 'Kaala Chashma' Celebration after Series Clean-Sweep | WATCH

Opener Shikhar Dhawan shared a video on Instagram on Monday after team’s clean-sweep over Zimbabwe in the three-match ODI series. In the video, the India players were seen shaking a leg to the song ‘Kaala Chashma’ and having top-notch celebration of the victory.

In the beginning of the video, Ishan Kishan is seen making some fun moves on the tunes, leading to some crazy moves from Shubman Gill and then a splash of Champagne at the end.

Here’s a look at team India’s celebration after the victory:

India won the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe by 13 runs on Monday. Winning the toss, India opted to bat first and coming at number three, Gill smashed his maiden international century (130 off 97) with 15 boundaries and one six. His stroke-filled century powered India to 289 for eight.

In the chase game, Zimbabwe gave a tough fight to India as Sikandar Raza almost guided Zimbabwe over the finish line with his 115 off 95 balls. However, they remained short of 13 runs and bundled down to 276 in 49.3.

Along with Gill, Ishan Kishan (50 off 61) also had a good run in the final ODI before he got run-out. However, Shikhar Dhawan also made decent contribution with 40 off 68 balls.

In the bowling department, Deepak Chahar once again impressed with the new ball while left-arm spinner Axar Patel got welcome wickets in the middle overs. From the Zimbabwean side, Brad Evans became the highlight of the match as he picked up his maiden five-wicket haul and returned with 5/54.

For match- winning performances, Gill bagged both ‘Player of the Match’ and ‘Player of the Tournament’ awards.

With the series wrapped up, all eyes are now on Asia Cup 2022 which is slated to begin from August 27. In one of the most awaited clashes in cricket, India will face arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28.

After the Asia Cup, the momentum will shift to T20 World Cup. As the upcoming days will be packed with action for Indian team, the players let off some steam in the dressing room after beating Zimbabwe which got viral moments after Dhawan and other players posted it on Instagram.

