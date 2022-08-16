IND vs ZIM: 'We Cannot Take Anything for Granted' - Shikhar Dhawan Ahead of ODI Series vs ZimbabweAgainst

Veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan said that India will not take anything for granted in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. The BCCI has sent a young team on the tour where KL Rahul will lead the Men in Blue while Dhawan will act as his deputy.

Dhawan was all set to lead the team in a three-match ODI series here but now that he will be performing the duties of a deputy, he is ready to put his best foot forward. The Men in Blue are on the Zimbabwe tour for the first time since 2016 and the hosts are high on confidence after impressive show against Bangladesh in the recently concluded series. They beat Bangladesh 2-1 in three-match ODI series.

Also Read | India vs Zimbabwe: Shahbaz Ahmed Replaces Injured Washington Sundar for 3-match ODI Series

Advertisement

Dhawan was of the opinion that India should not take Zimbabwe for granted, especially after their recent success against Bangladesh.

“They have won against Bangladesh. They are playing good cricket. It’s good for us and we cannot take anything for granted. It’s about the process.

“Regardless of the team we are facing, we always make sure we do things right so that we end up getting the right results. That will once again be our focus as a team," Dhawan said.

Dhawan praised senior Zimbabwean batter Sikandar Raza and said that the Indian bowlers will have to bowl smart against the latter to contain him in the right time.

“He is a very good player. He has been playing for Zimbabwe for a long time. He is a quality player. I am sure our bowlers with come up with nice plans against him," he said.

Dhawan went on to add that the series against Zimbabwe will be crucial for a number of youngsters in the squad like Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Ishan Kishan, and the exposure they are getting will be extremely beneficial to them in the coming days.

Advertisement

“The youngsters, these days, have got more exposure. They are confident and they have got good technique. Their confidence level is quite high because of domestic and IPL. We feel that we have got so many options. It is a healthy sign for the team," Dhawan said.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here