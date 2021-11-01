IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 match between India Women A Under 19 and India Women B Under 19:

After an Under 19 Interstate One-Day Tournament, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has decided to host the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22. The standout players from the interstate competition have been divided into four teams namely Team A, Team B, Team C, and Team D.

All four teams will be fighting against each other in a number of league matches from November 2 to November 7 in Jaipur. The competition is of great importance for all the players as it will help them in impressing the selectors and confirming a spot in India’s Under-19 team.

The first match of the tournament will witness a promising game of cricket between India Women A Under 19 and India Women B Under 19. The two teams will be battling it out against each other at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on November 02, Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between India Women A Under 19 and India Women B Under 19; here is everything you need to know:

>IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Telecast

The India Women A Under 19 vs India Women B Under 19 game will not be telecasted in India

>IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Live Streaming

The match between India Women A Under 19 and India Women B Under 19 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Match Details

The first match of the Women’s Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021-22 will see India Women A Under 19 playing against India Women B Under 19 at the RCA Academy Ground in Jaipur at 9:00 AM IST on November 02, Tuesday.

IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain- Sakshi Joshi

>Vice-Captain- Chandasi Krishnamurthy

>Suggested Playing XI for IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeepers: Ambika Watade

>Batters: Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Muskan Sogi, Pragati Singh, Sakshi Joshi

>All-rounders: Gongadi Trisha, Ashmaine Kaur, Shushanthika Chandrasekar

>Bowlers: Roshni Kiran, Sonam Yadav, Ishwari Savkar

>IND-W A U19 vs IND-W B U19 Probable XIs:

>India Women A Under 19: Ambika Watade (wk), Ishwari Savkar, Tanisha Das, Muskan Sogi, Aishmaine Kaur, Mithali Kanojiya, Savali Kolambkar, Chandasi Krishnamurthy (c), Roshni R, Roshni Kiran (vc), Nirmiti Rane

>India Women B Under 19: Nandini Kashyap (vc, wk), Pragati Singh, Shushanthika Chandrasekar, Nancy Sharma, Gongadi Trisha, Sakshi Joshi, Dikcha Gurung, Shree Charani, Sonam Yadav, Anushka Sharma, Sanika Vinod Chalke

