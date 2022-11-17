IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Team Prediction and Live Streaming for India Women U-19 Team vs West Indies Women U-19 Team

India B Women U-19 had a great start to the Quadrangular T20 series campaign as they defeated Sri Lanka by 12 runs in their first match. The West Indies Women U-19, however, hasn’t had the same fortune, having lost their opening two matches to Sri Lanka and India A team.

India B will be captained by Niki Prasad whereas the West Indian U-19 team will have Ashmini Munisar as their leader, both of whom seem to have a promising careers ahead of them.

IPL 2023: Players Retained And Released by Gujarat Titans

Advertisement

West Indies will be looking for redemption with the fixture whereas the Indian side would be eager to continue their winning form. This series has given youngsters a great chance to showcase their talent.

The first edition of the International Cricket Council (ICC) U-19 women’s World T20 World Cup is slated to take place in South Africa in January next year. Hence, the women’s U-19 cricket squads have a packed schedule and this Quadrangular series can act as a great means for gaining some exposure on an international level.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Telecast

This match will not be telecasted in India

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Live Streaming

The match between IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 will not be available for live streaming in India.

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Match Details

The India B Women U19 vs West Indies Women U19 match will be played on Thursday 17th November at 1:00 pm IST.

The IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 team prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Gongadi Trisha

Vice-captain: Ishwari Savkar

IPL Auction: Full List of Players Retained And Released by RCB

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nandini Kashyap, Shunelle Sawh

Batter: Gongadi Trisha, Ishwari Savkar, Djenaba Joseph

All-rounders: Niki Prasad, Mannat Kashyap, Shalini Samaroo

Bowlers: Parunika Sisodia , Ashmini Munisar, Shabnam

IND-W B U19 vs WI-W U19 Possible Starting XI:

The West Indies U-19 Women cricket team: Shunelle Sawh (WK), Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph, Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Asabi Callender, Shalini Samaroo, Kenika Cassar, Ashmini Munisar (C), Naijanni Cumberbatch.

The India B U-19 Women cricket team: Brishti Susanta Majhi, Ishwari Savkar, Gongadi Trisha, Niki Prasad (C), Nandini Kashyap (WK), Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Mithila Vinod, Mannat Kashyap, Parunika Sisodia, Shabnam, Najla Noushad

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here