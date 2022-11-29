IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Dream11 Team Prediction: Indian Women U-19 B team vs New Zealand women U-19 team Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for tomorrow’s T20 match IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 match, November 29, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, 1:00 pm IST

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Team Prediction and Suggestions for match between Indian Women U-19 B team vs New Zealand women U-19 team: The Indian Women U-19 team (IND-W U19 ) had a great start to the series as they emerged victorious against the New Zealand women U-19 team (NZ-W U19) in the first T20 of the series. They restricted the black caps to a mere 85 runs in the first innings. The young Indian squad hardly broke a sweat and chased this target in 11.3 overs as Soumya Tiwari made a beautiful 52 runs of 33 balls to give the hosts the perfect start to the series.

Hurley Gala was effective with the ball picking up three wickets in her hugely economical spell. The New Zealanders will be hoping to come back stronger in the second T20. Their top order crumbled in the 1st T20 match as Abigale Gerkin, Nensi Patel, and Amie Hucker were the only players to reach double-digit figures in their batting lineup.

There is still a long way to go as both sides are slated to play a total of 5T20s in the series. This series will also be great exposure for some of the upcoming Indian talents and hopefully, we will get to witness one of the future superstars of the cricketing world.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Telecast

This match will not be telecast in India.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Live Streaming

The match between IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 is not available for live streaming in India.

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Match Details

The India B Women U19 vs New Zealand Women U19 match will be played on Thursday 29th November at 1:00 pm IST.

The IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 team prediction

Captain: H Gala

Vice-captain: S Tiwari

Suggested Playing XI for Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: H Niladri Basu, I Gaze

Batsmen: S Tiwari, A Gerken, G Trisha

All-rounders: H Gala, S Mendhiya, N Patel

Bowlers: S Yadav, A Hucker, M Kashyap

IND-W U19 vs NZ-W U19 Possible Starting XI:

The New Zealand U-19 women cricket team: Prue Catton, Olivia Gain, Anna Browning, Flora Devonshire, Paige Loggenberg, Isabella Gaze, Nensi Patel, Ocean Bartlett, Ashtuti Kumar, Natasha Codyre, Kayley Knight

The India B U-19 women cricket team: Soumya Tiwari, Hurley Gala, Shweta Sherawat, Hrishita Niladri Basu, Gongadi Trisha, Mannat Kashyap, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Tithas Sadhu, Sonam Yadav, Falak Nazir Naz

