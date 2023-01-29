IND W v SA W: India-South Africa Final Dress Rehersal Washed Out with No Result

The fifth clash of the T20I tri-series match between South Africa and India was washed out, with just two overs bowled in the game.

Persistent rain in East London meant a ‘no result’ as both teams shared a point each.

After winning the toss, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to bat first and named a returning Pooja Vastrakar in place of Amanjot Kaur.

Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues walked out to open the innings and the latter got off the mark with a four over cover, before the rain came down pouring. The rain never stopped and the match was called off eventually.

“It’s about giving back to the India squad whichever level I play. With the world cup coming up, I want to contribute as much as I can. Belinda helped when I went back to Australia where I played club cricket. I was missing my love for the game but enjoyed playing there. Belinda helped me with well-rounded conversations around leadership, team environment, how I can contribute to the team, and about life as well. I’ve had a good record against SA. The wickets have been uncharacteristically slower, and you have to fight the wind and have plans in place. Good wickets nevertheless. We need to continue working hard and win games," Shikha Pandey said on Saturday.

West Indies losing their first three games has ensured an India-South Africa final on February 2. The South African side has played three games in this series so far, bagging two wins and a solitary defeat to claim four points. Interestingly, their only defeat in the series came at the hands of India in the tri-series opener.

India have a perfect record in the series so far, winning both of their games. After defeating South Africa in the opening game, they recorded a stellar 56-run victory against West Indies in their last outing.

India will take on West Indies in the last match of the Tri-series on January 30 (Monday) before the Women in Bluw take on hosts South Africa in the final on February 2.

