IND-W vs AUS-W, Auckland Weather Forecast: Will Rain Impact ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Between India and Australia?

India will be up against Australia in an exciting clash on Saturday at Eden Park in Auckland in the 18th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. The last time, the two teams met in the fifty overs WC, India knocked out Australia in the semi-finals, courtesy of a blistering 171* runs knock by Harmanpreet Kaur, and the Meg Lanning-led side will be bidding to settle the score by winning this contest.

India will come into this clash after suffering a four-wicket loss at the hands of England Women in their fourth game. It was their second loss in the tournament as they also lost to hosts New Zealand by 62 runs. India’s two victories in the tournament had come against Pakistan (107 runs) and West Indies (155 runs).

The Australians, meanwhile, are unbeaten in the WWC, having bettered the likes of New Zealand, England, West Indies and Pakistan in their first four games.

Ahead of the high-profiled fixture between India Women and Australia Women; here we take a look at Mount Maunganui weather and both teams’ probable starting XI:

Auckland Weather report

Rain could play spoilsport during India versus Australia match on Saturday as showers are expected on the matchday. The humidity will be around 70 per cent and there are 60 per cent chances of rain. The temperature will hover over 18 to 22 degrees Celsius. The wind speed on the gameday will be around 24 km/h.

India Women vs Australia Women possible XIs

India Women Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Women Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

