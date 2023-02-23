IND-W vs AUS-W T20 WC Semifinal: Meg Lanning Wins Toss, India to Bowl First; Harmanpreet Kaur Makes 3 Changes

India are all set to add the latest chapter in their rivalry against Australia at the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semifinal on February 23, Thursday at Newlands Cricket Ground.

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur had been unwell with fever but she was fit to play although Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and chose to bat first.

There were 3 changes made by the Indian skipper, one forced and two tactical changes, as Pooja Vastrakar had been ruled out of the semifinal due to an upper respiratory tract infection.

On the other hand, Lanning also made two changes to her side. The Aussie skipper said that the wicket looked good and thus given the conditions she wanted her side to bat first.

“We are gonna have a bat. Looks a pretty good wicket, conditions are really good so get out there and have some fun," said Lanning at toss.

The two changes made by Australian skipper, Jess Jonassen replaced Alana King while Alyssa Healy who had missed the last match came in to replace Annabel Sutherland.

Talking about the pitch, Lanning said, “It’s a different wicket, looks like it is playing pretty well, as usual we get out here and see what it is doing and adjust accordingly."

Harmanpreet meanwhile reaffirmed that she was down with fever but was fit to play, although Pooja is still unwell, and Sneh Rana replaced her in India’s squad, and in the playing XI too. There were two tactical changes as well, Radha Yadav came in to replace Rajeshwari Gayakwad while Yastika Bhatia came in for Devika Vaidya.

An extra batter was then added to India’s lineup to provide more steel against Australia. Talking about the same, Harmanpreet said, “One thing that we have been discussing throughout the tournament that we have to bat well that’s why we added one more batter."

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

