IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today's ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match between India Women and Bangladesh Women:

Mithali Raj-led Team India will cross swords against Nigar Sultana’s Bangladesh in a must-win clash of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup on Tuesday. The contest between the two Asian rivals will be played at the Seddon Park in Hamilton and the game kicks off at 06:30 am (IST).

The Women in Blue need to win their remaining two matches albeit with high margins to edge above hosts New Zealand, Bangladesh and defending champions England to secure a spot in the final four for the knockout stages of the tournament. With two wins and three losses, Mithali Raj and Co are currently sitting fourth in the points table with back-to-back defeats in the last two outings.

On the other hand, Bangladesh too are having a bad run in the marquee tournament, they’ve won just one of their first four games and find themselves in the seventh position.

The Nigar Sultana-led side came into this game after narrowly losing their most recent game by four runs at the hands of West Indies Women on Friday.

Both sides will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways on Tuesday and fans can check the Dream11 and Predicted XI for today’s WWC match between IND-W vs BAN-W here.

IND-W vs BAN-W Telecast

India Women vs Bangladesh Women game will be televised at Star Sports Network in India

IND-W vs BAN-W Live Streaming

The ICC Women’s World Cup match between India Women and Bangladesh Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs BAN-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at Seddon Park, Hamilton at 06:30 am IST on Tuesday, March 22.

IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Fargana Hoque

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs BAN-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Shamima Sultana, Richa Ghosh

Batters: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Fargana Hoque

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sneh Rana, Rumana Ahmed

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Salma Khatun, Pooja Vastrakar

India Women vs Bangladesh Women possible starting XI:

India Women Probable Starting XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (C), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Bangladesh Women Probable Starting XI: Shamima Sultana (WK), Sharmin Akhetr, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Nigar Sultana (C), Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam

