India Women vs England Women 2022 2nd ODI Live Score: Kate Cross Gets Early Breakthrough, Cleans Up Shafali

Having endured a woeful 1-2 defeat in the T20I series, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side raised its standards in all the departments of the game to bounce back in three days’ time and defeat England by seven wickets in the series-opener at Hove on Sunday.

England are missing some of their senior players but India looked a much better team in the first game and they would be looking to ride the momentum.

In 1999, the Indian team had won the ODI series 2-1 with Anjum Chopra striking a hundred and a half-century.

It is also a farewell series for the great Jhulan Goswami as India do not have any 50-over assignment till June 2023.

Playing her first game since March, the 39-year-old world record holder for most wickets showed little signs of rustiness and was the most economical among the lot, returning with figures 10-2-20-1.

Full Squads India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Sabbineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Renuka Thakur, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Dayalan Hemalatha, Simran Dil Bahadur, Jhulan Goswami, Taniyaa Bhatia and Jemimah Rodrigues. England: Amy Jones (c and wk), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Freya Davies, Alice Davidson-Richards, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong and Danni Wyatt.

