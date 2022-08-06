IND-W vs ENG-W Dream11 Team Prediction for CWG 2022 Semi-final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain and Probable XIs for India Women vs England Women Commonwealth Games 2022, August 6, Edgbaston 3:30 PM IST

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for the CWG 2022 match between England Women and India Women: India Women will take on England Women in the semi-final of the Commonwealth Games on August 6. In the all-important semi-final, England start as the favourites. They have been unbeaten in the tournament so far and will have the strong support of the home crowd.

India made it to the semi-finals after thrashing Barbados. Opener Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur have been solid with the bat. However, the entire Indian batting unit needs to contribute, if India is to defeat England.

Renuka Singh and Sneh Rana have been good with the ball, and Harmanpreet Kaur will hope that they both continue their rich vein of form.

Ahead of the CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be played on August 6, Saturday.

Where will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match be played?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match begin?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST, on August 6.

Which TV channels will broadcast the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the ENG-W vs IND-W CWG 2022 Semi-final match?

The CWG 2022 Semi-final match between England Women and India Women will be live streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Alice Capsey

Suggested Playing XI for ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Amy Jones

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey

All-rounders: Katherine Brunt, Nat Sciver, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Sophie Ecclestone, Renuka Singh, Issy Wrong

England Women and India Women Possible Starting XI:

England Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Danni Wyatt, Sophie Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver (c), Amy Jones (wk), Maia Boucher, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

India Women Predicted Starting Line-up: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghana Singh, Renuka Singh

