IND W vs ENG W:'Terrible Way To Finish the Game'-Stuart Broad Reacts To Deepti Sharma Run Out

A stormy end awaited the third and final ODI match between India and England as Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean which was very close to the mankading style. Although, with the recent change in the ICC rules, the Indian spinner was well within her right to appeal for a run out which was given by the third umpire. This meant, India had won the match by 16 runs and also clean-swept England for the first time in its history.

Also Read: INDW vs ENGW, 3rd ODI: Jhulan’s Farewell Game Ends With Mankading as India Win by 16 Runs to Clinch Series 3-0

Advertisement

Nevertheless, this mode of dismissal didn’t go down well with England batters especially Dean who walked off having tears in her eyes. She was being consoled by the likes of Jhulan Goswami herself as the English batter realised the match was over. Now, even England cricketer Stuart Broad had stepped in the whole debate, adding fire to the fuel with his raging tweet.

“A run out? Terrible way to finish the game," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, it was a fairy-tale ending befitting her glorious career marking Jhulan Goswami’s last waltz as India Women beat England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to record their first clean sweep in this country. That the feat was achieved at the Mecca of Cricket — Lord’s — made it doubly satisfying. Sent into bat, India were all out for a paltry 169, and at that point it looked like the tourists may have fallen many runs short of making the match a memorable one for their legendary seamer, who is calling it quits after two decades of incredible service to the game.

ALSO READ | Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur Breaks Down Ahead of Jhulan Goswami’s Farewell Match

Advertisement

However, the Indians managed to eke out a win as Charlotte Dean (47) was adjudged run out in controversial fashion, for backing up. Dean, who nearly pulled off a stunning win for the hosts after they were reeling at 65 for seven and then 103 for eight, was out of her ground and Deepti Sharma simply held the ball to remove the bails, leaving the English flabbergasted. Recently, ICC while modifying the playing conditions had moved this kind of dismissal from ‘unfair play’ to ‘run out’. The changes would come into effect from October 1.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here