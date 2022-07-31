IND vs PAK, CWG 2022 Group A Match Live Cricket Score: Rain Delays Toss In Edgbaston

CWG 2022, India Women vs Pakistan Women Group A Match Live Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India was on the verge of their first-ever win at the Commonwealth Games until a masterclass from Ashleigh Gardner took Australia home at the last minute. Read More
Alright, so we have ground staff in the middle and they are removing the covers. The side covers are off and the center cover will be off any moment. We might have a toss at 3.30 PM IST! But, let’s just wait for an official confirmation.
A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition. Let’s not forget that India almost had Australia on the mat, before letting them off.
The drizzle has gone lighter and the news is that umpires are speaking to the ground officials just in case they can quickly pull the covers off. India vs Pakistan clash needs a better treatment. Come on, weather gods!
The scenes are just bad, the rain continues to persist at Edgbaston which looks gloomy more than ever. The covers lay there as it is and the spectators are trying their best to not get wet. Hope it will go away and we will have toss, soon. It’s India vs Pakistan after all.
As updated by the BCCI, the covers are out at Edgbaston due to a little drizzle. That means the toss is likely to be delayed
The two teams are facing each other in a T20I game after almost 4 years. They last faced each other in the group stages of the 2018 T20 World Cup. Led by Harmanpreet, Team India had defeated Pakistan by seven wickets.
In the opening game against Barbados, Nida smashed 50 runs off just 31 balls and remained unbeaten. Maroof & Co will be aiming to build on her knock!
The Indian captain was brilliant with the bat in the opening game against Australia. She shouldered the innings with a magnificent half-century, scoring 52 off 34 deliveries with the help of 8 boundaries and a six. She will be expected to replicate her performance in the crucial game against the arch-rivals on Sunday afternoon.
Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza
India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Sneh Rana, Sabbhineni Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia
Hello and welcome to the live blog of India Women vs Pakistan Women Group A match at the Commonwealth Games 2022. The much-awaited game of this event is here, in which the arch-rivals will lock horns. It’s going to be a full house at Edgbaston where both teams will seek their first win in the Games.
A full house is expected at Edgbaston when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match where the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily. A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition.
Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan, let’s have a look at all you need to know about the game:
Where will the commonwealth games 2022 match between India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) be played?
The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.
What time will the commonwealth games 2022 match between India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) begin?
The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 3:30 pm IST.
Which tv channels will broadcast India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) match?
India Women vs Pakistan Women match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.
How to follow the live streaming of the India women (in-w) and Pakistan women (pk-w) match?
India Women vs Pakistan Women match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
Squads:
Pakistan Women: Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin, Aiman Anwer, Kainat Imtiaz, Sadia Iqbal, Gull Feroza
