India Women will be aiming to make a winning start to their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup when they take on Pakistan women team on February 12. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will miss the services of their star batter Smriti Mandhana as she is sidelined due to a finger injury.

But India will still be the favourites to win on Sunday. With Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar and Harmanpreet Kaur in fine form, India have plenty of match-winners in their squad.

Watch: Rodrigues Records Her First Song With Actor Aparshakti

Advertisement

India are one of the strongest contenders to lift the World Cup and few will bet against them. However, Bismah Maroof and Co will be harbouring ambitions of causing an upset against their arch-rivals. If Pakistan play to their potential, the match might turn into a thrilling affair.

Ahead of the match between India Women and Pakistan Women, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the match between India Women and Pakistan Women be played?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played on February 12.

Where will the match between India Women and Pakistan Women be played?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be played at the Newlands Cricket Ground, Cape Town.

What time will the match between India Women and Pakistan Women begin?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will begin at 6:30 pm IST on February 12.

Advertisement

Which TV channels will broadcast the match between India Women and Pakistan Women?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match between India Women and Pakistan Women?

The match between India Women and Pakistan Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain: Deepti Sharma

Vice-Captain: Pooja Vastrakar

Suggested Playing XI for India Women vs Pakistan Women Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bismah Maroof

Allrounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Fatima Sana, Renuka Thakur, Radha Yadav

India Women vs Pakistan Women Predicted Playing XIs

India Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Thakur

Pakistan Women: Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu

Get the latest Cricket News here