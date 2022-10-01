IND-W vs SL-W Probable Playing XIs Asia Cup 2022: Know the probable playing XIs for the T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women at the Asia Cup 2022

India Women will take on Sri Lanka Women in a blockbuster encounter of the Asia Cup on October 1. Harmanpreet Kaur-led India were in great form in the ODIs as they registered a rare clean sweep against England in their own backyard. Now India will be looking to maintain their winning ways in the high-stakes Asia Cup. Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana have been in imperious form and would be key for India’s chances. India are the overwhelming favourites to win against Sri Lanka Women.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will be relying on skipper Chamari Atapattu to come up with the goods with the bat. Sri Lanka’s Vishmi Gunaratne is out due to a back stress fracture. Therefore, the likes of Chamari Atapattu, Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama will have to score heavily. Ahead of the Women’s Asia Cup match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women, here is all you need to know:

IND-W vs SL-W Probable Starting XI

India Women Probable Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Meghana Singh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Ama Kanchana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani

India Women and Sri Lanka Women Asia Cup Squads

India Women squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K. P. Navgire

Sri Lanka Women squad for Women’s Asia Cup 2022: Chamari Atapattu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Madushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva, Tharika Sewwandi

