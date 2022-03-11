IND-W vs WI-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022 at Seddon Park, Hamilton: Pitch Report And Venue records

India Women will look to bounce back from their 62 runs defeat to New Zealand when they will battle it out versus West Indies Women on Saturday at the Seddon Park, Hamilton, in their next match of the 2022 ICC World Cup. India started their World Cup campaign on a good note by defeating Pakistan by 107 runs last Sunday. However, since then, they have lost the plot as they were outplayed by New Zealand on Thursday.

West Indies have surpassed everyone’s expectations with their performance in the prestigious event. They went past hosts New Zealand in their tournament opener before stunning the defending champions England by seven runs on Wednesday.

India lead the recent head to head battle against West Indies. They have won four out of their last five ODI games versus West Indies with their most recent win coming in November 2019.

Here is the pitch report for Seddon Park, Hamilton

The Seddon Park pitch is known for supporting seam bowlers as it is well-grassed. The pacers should also be able to extract swing early in the game while the spinners come into play as the match advances. There are nine pitches on this ground and all of them are good for batting and scoring runs. The opening batters should play controlled shots during the first 10 overs as it is difficult to understand the length of the ball early in the match. It gets easier to score runs as the game progresses here.

Have a look at Seddon Park, Hamilton records (ODIs)

#Total matches played: 39

#Games won by teams batting first: 13

#Games won by teams batting second: 24

#Average 1st Innings scores at this ground: 239

#Average 2nd Innings scores at this venue: 218

#The highest total recorded on this venue is recorded by West Indies vs New Zealand – 363/4 (50 overs).

#The lowest total on this ground is recorded by India vs New Zealand – 92/10 (30.5 overs).

#New Zealand have chased down 350/9 (49.3 overs) the highest total at this venue versus Australia.

#New Zealand have defended the lowest total on this ground versus Sri Lanka – 182/9 (35 overs).

