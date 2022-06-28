IND Women vs SL Women: Chamari Athapaththu, Radha Yadav Progress in ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings

Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and India spinner Radha Yadav have moved up in the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings after some fine performances in the bilateral series in Sri Lanka that the visiting side won 2-1.

Athapaththu has moved up one place to a career-best seventh position after aggregating 139 runs in three matches including a match-winning 80 not out in the final T20I in Dambulla, while left-arm spinner Yadav has progressed seven places to 13th among bowlers with four wickets in the series. Athapaththu has also gained two slots to reach seventh in the all-rounders’ list.

ENG vs SA Test Series: Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes eye Return to England Side After Long Injury Lay-Offs

Advertisement

India batters Smriti Mandhana (fourth), Jemimah Rodrigues (14th) and captain Harmanrpeet Kaur (18th) have retained their places while all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar (up 30 places to 32nd) and Renuka Thakur (up 83 places to 97th) are the India bowlers to advance.

Sri Lanka’s Anushka Sanjeewani has moved up four slots to 60th among batters while Sugandika Kumari (up nine places to 40th) and former captain Inoka Ranaweera (up 16 places to 47th) have also improved their rankings.

In the latest weekly rankings update that includes matches of the Asian Cricket Council Women’s T20 Championship in Kuala Lumpur, United Arab Emirates left-hander Theertha Satish has advanced 20 slots to a career-best 42nd position after two half-centuries over the past week. GK Diviya of Singapore (up four places to 75th) and Rubina Chhetri of Nepal (up 11 places to 85th) have also moved up.

IND vs IRE, 2nd T20I Preview: Hardik Pandya’s Team India Aims Clean Sweep

Players from Sri Lanka and India will also get a chance to improve their rankings in the ICC Women’s ODI Players Rankings as they gear up for their three-match ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) series to be played in Pallekele from Friday.

Advertisement

Sri Lanka have two points in the IWC after a 1-2 series loss to Pakistan while it will be the first series for India in the third cycle of the championship that runs from 2022-25.

The 10-team championship provides a direct qualification pathway to the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. The hosts of the World Cup and five top-placed teams in the IWC will get direct entries while the remaining two teams will be identified through a global qualifier comprising six teams — the remaining four from the IWC and two others as per the rankings.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here