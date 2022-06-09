FOR DREAM 11: IND-XI vs SL-XI dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 between India XI and Sri Lanka XI June 09, 11:00 PM IST

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 match between India XI and Sri Lanka XI:

In the first semi-final of the Six Nations T20 Festival 2022, India XI will be battling out it against Sri Lanka XI. Sulaibiya Cricket Ground will host the high-profile game on Thursday, June 09.

Sri Lanka will have an upper hand as they defeated India XI in their only league game against each other by eight wickets. Mohammed Aslam took a three-wicket haul as India were restricted to just 75 runs in their 20 overs. Chasing the total, Sri Lanka won in 10.1 overs as Ravija Sandaruwan scored 45 runs.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka XI qualified for the semi-final after finishing second in the points table. They ended up winning four of their five league games. India XI, on the other hand, won three matches while losing two games. The team is coming into the Thursday game after defeating Afghanistan XI in the qualifier match by 154 runs.

Ahead of the match between India XI and Sri Lanka XI, here is everything you need to know:

IND-XI vs SL-XI Telecast

India XI vs Sri Lanka XI game will not be telecast in India

IND-XI vs SL-XI Live Streaming

The Six Nations T20 Festival 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Match Details

IND-XI vs SL-XI match will be played at the Sulaibiya Cricket Ground at 11:00 PM IST on June 09, Thursday.

IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Advertisement

Captain - Diju Sheeli

Vice-Captain - Priyakanth Harichchandra

Suggested Playing XI for IND-XI vs SL-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Edson Silva

Batters: Diju Sheeli, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Usman Patel

All-rounders: Priyakanth Harichchandra, Mohammed Aslam, Nithin Saldhana

Bowlers: Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Yasin Patel, Manjula Prasan

IND-XI vs SL-XI Probable XIs:

India XI: Edson Silva, Shiraz Khan, Nawaf Mustaque, Muhammed Saadh, Usman Patel (c), Meet Bhavsar, Diju Sheeli, Yasin Patel, Jomin Joseph, Mohammad Shafeeq, Nithin Saldhana

Sri Lanka XI: Mohammed Aslam, Manjula Prasan, Mohamed Simsan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Ravindu Sanjeewa, Sasanka Wishwajith, Ahilan Ratnam, Asanka Silva, Priyakanth Harichchandra, Shehan Shashika(wk), Wasantha Kumaranayaka

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here