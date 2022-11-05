'India A Big Powerhouse in Cricket But We're All Treated Same': Roger Binny Reacts to Afridi And PAK Journalist's Allegation

BCCI president Roger Binny has reacted to Shahid Afridi’s statement where he and a Pakistan journalist claimed that the International Cricket (Council) are biased towards Indian cricket in the ongoing T20 World Cup. The match between India and Bangladesh came under the scanner when the match was resumed after the rain break. Some members of the cricket fraternity and fans felt that the umpire made a hurry to restart the match on the wet outfield.

Before the rain break, Bangladesh had an upper-hand in the game with 66 runs on the scoreboard in 7 overs without losing any wicket. However, post the break, Bangladesh kept losing wickets at the regular interval as India ended up winning the match by 5 runs via DLS method.

Speaking to Samaa TV on the episode after the rain break, a Pakistan journalist had said, “Shakib Al Hasan bhi yehi keh rahe thhe. Aur woh screen par bhi dikhaya gaya. Aap ne ground dekhi… geeli thi. Par mujhe lagta hai ki ICC ka jhukaav jo hai, woh zara India ko kisi tareeke se semifinal pohuchaane ke liye kar raha hai (Shakib Al Hasan said the same thing and it was shown on the screen as well. You saw the ground how wet it was. But I feel that the ICC is somewhat inclined towards India. They want to ensure that India reach the semifinals at any cost)."

Afridi also responded and said that the game resumed immediately after the break

“I know what happened. Given the amount of rain that happened, the game resumed immediately after the break. It is very evident that that ICC, then India playing, then the pressure that comes with it, there are many factors involved," Afridi said.

Recently Binny slammed the statement from the former Pakistan captain and the journalist as he claims that all teams are treated the same way by the governing body ICC.

“Not fair. I don’t think we’re favoured by ICC. Everyone gets same treatment. No way in which you can say that. What do we get different from other teams? India is a big powerhouse in cricket but we’re all treated the same," he told ANI.

