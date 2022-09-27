India A vs New Zealand A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch third unofficial ODI Live Coverage on Live TV Online

India A vs New Zealand A Live Streaming of third unofficial ODI Match: Kuldeep Yadav’s impressive four-wicket haul, including a hat-trick, and Prithvi Shaw’s scintillating 48-ball 77 led India A to a comprehensive four-wicket triumph over New Zealand A in the second unofficial ODI in Chennai. With this victory, India A has attained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the last encounter nothing more than a dead rubber. The Kiwis will look to get a consolation win when they take on the Indian side on Tuesday, September 27, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Though Rachin Ravindra and Joe Carter smashed 50s for New Zealand they were bundled over for just 219 runs by the Indian attack led by Kuldeep. Defending a mediocre total, New Zealand’s wounds were cut open by Shaw’s brilliant batting. Useful contributions from skipper Sanju Samson and Rituraj Gaikwad saw team India cruising home with more than 16 overs to spare.

Samson and his side will be now looking to complete a 3-0 whitewash when the two sides clash on Tuesday morning.

Ahead of Tuesday’s third unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A; here is all you need to know:

What date third unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A will begin?

The third unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A will take place on September 26, Tuesday.

Where will the third unofficial ODI match India A vs New Zealand A be played?

The third unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A will be played at the M Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

What time will the third unofficial ODI match India A vs New Zealand A begin?

The third unofficial ODI match between India A and New Zealand A will begin at 10:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial ODI match?

India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial ODI match will be televised in India on the Star Sports network.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial ODI match?

India A vs New Zealand A third unofficial ODI match will be streamed live in India on Disney+Hotstar.

India A vs New Zealand A Possible Starting XI:

India A Predicted Starting Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Rishi Dhawan, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav, Kuldeep Sen

New Zealand A Predicted Starting Line-up: Robert O’Donnell (c), Dane Cleaver (Wk), Chad Bowes, Joe Carter, Sean Solia, Tom Bruce, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Joe Walker, Matthew Fisher

