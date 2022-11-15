India A Women U-19 vs India B Women U-19: Is Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 Series Being Telecast Live?

India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 will face off in a riveting encounter of the Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 series on November 15. Both teams have won their opening matches of the series and will be aiming to maintain their winning ways. However, India A will have a slight advantage considering their comprehensive win over West Indies women. Shweta Sehrawat and Roshni Kumar stayed unbeaten against West Indies women and picked up a 10-wicket win for their team. Both of them will be key to India A’s chances on Tuesday as well. India B women will have to execute their plans against Shweta Sehrawat and Roshni Kumar early in the innings. If India B manages to make early inroads in India A’s batting line-up, then it can be anybody’s game.

Ahead of the Women’s Quadrangular U-19 T20 series match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19, here is all you need to know:

When will the T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 be played?

The T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 will be played on November 15, Tuesday.

Where will the T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 be played?

The T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 will be played at the Dr Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 begin?

The T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 will begin at 1:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19?

The T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 will not be telecast in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19?

The T20 match between India A Women U-19 and India B Women U-19 will not be streamed live.

India A Women U-19: Hrishita Niladri Basu, Shweta Sehrawat, Soumya Tiwari, Shikha Shalot, Bidisha Dey, Soniya Mendhiya, Archana Devi, Tithas Sadhu, Jintimani Kalita, Roshni Kumar, Yashasri

India B Women U-19: Brishti Sushanta Majhi, Mannat Kashyap, Garima Singh, Mithila Vinod, Nandini Kashyap, Gongadi Trisha, Ishwari Savkar, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Shabnam, Vasuvi Fishta, Najla Noushad

