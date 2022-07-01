India Allrounder Krunal Pandya to Represent Warwickshire in Royal London Cup 2022

India allrounder Krunal Pandya has signed up with English county club Warwickshire for the entirety of their 2022 Royal London Cup campaign. The 31-year-old holds the record for the fastest ODI fifty by a debutant when he blasted a 26-ball half-century against England in 2021.

Krunal, the elder brother of allrounder Hardik. has played 19 T20Is and five ODIs for India so far.

The all-rounder has also been a regular in the IPL having represented Mumbai Indians and more recently Lucknow Super Giants.

Krunal said he’s excited to link up with the club.

“I’m extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire," Pandya said.

“Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can’t wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates. I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County cricket club and the BCCI for this opportunity," he added.

Pandya has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs at an average of 37 and taken 89 wickets.

Warwickshire’s Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace said: “Krunal is an incredible signing for the Club, and I’m delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston."

“Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well. Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that’s always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic," he added.

Warwickshire will play eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer’s Royal London Cup competition, taking place from 2 to 23 August.

The top three counties at the end of the group stage progress to the knockout stages.

