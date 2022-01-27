India Allrounder Krunal Pandya's Twitter Account Hacked

India cricketer Krunal Pandya has been hacked by what appears to be a bitcoin scammer. At the time of publishing of this story, the account was still in control of the aforementioned hacker who in one of his several tweets made from the allrounder’s handle claimed to be selling the ‘account for bitcoins’.

The first activity on the account since it was hacked happened around 7:31 am (IST) with a retweet of a post from an account that thanked Krunal for following it.

Krunal is just the latest public figure in the growing list of Twitter accounts being hacked by anonymous bitcoin scammers. In 2020 alone over 100 high-profile twitter accounts were hacked to promote such scams.

Krunal has played five ODIs and 19 T20Is for the Indian cricket team so far and was last seen in action for his domestic team Baroda in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022.

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old will be looking to hit the pay-dirt at the IPL 2022 mega auction next month when 10 teams will go against each other to secure the services of top T20 talents from across the globe.

Krunal, who had a fruitful association with five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, wasn’t retained by the franchise and was released alongside his younger brother Hardik Pandya last year. While Hardik has since been signed by new franchise Ahmedabad and named their captain too, Krunal will be hoping to land a new deal.

The two-day auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. There’s a real possibility of the IPL 2022 being shifted outside India, again, considering the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

As per several media reports, the BCCI is pondering over various options including organising the entire season in Mumbai with IPL teams preferring to keep the event within India.

Last year, the first half of IPL 2021 was held in India while the remainder was completed in UAE.

