India and New Zealand: When and Where to Watch the 2nd ODI at Sedden Park, Hamilton

After enduring a seven-wicket defeat in the first ODI, Team India will look to bounce back in the next game against New Zealand scheduled to be played at Seddon Park on Sunday The third and final ODI will be played on November 30 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

India lost the first ODI in a high-scoring encounter despite posting a 300-plus total. Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan excelled with the bat for the visitors. However, a spectacular innings of 145 not out from Tom Latham turned the tide in favour of New Zealand.

Kane Williamson also supported him well scoring 94 runs from 98 balls to secure the match for the Black Caps. The young Indian brigade clinched an impressive victory in the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand. The Men in Blue will now have a mountain to climb if they want to produce a similar outcome in the ODIs.

This will be a considerably tough task keeping in mind that there are quite a few young and inexperienced players in the squad. It would thus be interesting to see if skipper Dhawan can rally his troops for a better result in the second game at Seddon Park.

Before the start of the series, India had an edge over New Zealand 55 – 49 in the ODIs head-to-head record. Interestingly, Team India are yet to win a match in the 50-over format in New Zealand since February 3, 2019.

With the 50-over World Cup coming up next year, young Indian cricketers will be determined to pull off a memorable performance in the series.

Where to watch the second ODI match between India and New Zealand?

The India tour of New Zealand will be telecast on DD Sports in India. The India tour of New Zealand will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI match start?

The second ODI between India and New Zealand will start at 7:00 am.

India vs New Zealand squads for ODIs :

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Rishabh Pant (vc & wk), Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (C), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway (WK), Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (WK), Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee

