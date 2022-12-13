India-Bangladesh Tests: A look at some of the interesting stats ahead of the series

After suffering a 2-1 defeat against Bangladesh in the ODIs, India will look to script a comeback as the two teams are set to involve in a two-match Test series scheduled to start on Wednesday. The final Test match of the series is slated to begin from December 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. India had to face a massive jolt ahead of the series after skipper Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the first Test due to his finger injury. KL Rahul will now be leading the visitors in the opening Test in Chattogram. Opening batter Abhimanyu Easwaran was added to the Test squad as Rohit’s replacement.

In Tests, India and Bangladesh had last met each other in November 2019 and the former had won the contest by an innings and 46 runs.

The two teams have so far faced each other 11 times in the longest format of the game but Bangladesh have not yet been able to get the better of India even once in Tests. As the two neighbouring nations are once again prepared to lock horns in Test cricket, it is time to explore some of the crucial and intriguing facts of their rivalry.

Most Runs

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the highest number of runs in Test matches played between India and Bangladesh. The Master Blaster had featured in seven Tests against Bangladesh and scored 820 runs at an average of 136.66

Most Centuries

Tendulkar also holds the record for the most centuries scored by a player in Tests between India and Bangladesh. Tendulkar achieved this feat after notching five centuries against Bangladesh.

Most Wickets

Zaheer Khan has the most number of wickets under his belt in Tests played between India and Bangladesh. The India pacer sits atop the bowling charts with 31 wickets to his name.

Most Five-Wicket Hauls

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan completed a five-wicket haul thrice in Tests against Bangladesh. No other player has managed to register more five-wicket hauls than Irfan in Test matches played between India and Bangladesh

Most Catches

In terms of fielding, Rahul Dravid appears to be the most successful player with the highest number of catches- 13, in Test series between India and Bangladesh.

