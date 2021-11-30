India Batter KL Rahul Begins His Recovery From Injury

India batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the ongoing two-match Test series against New Zealand after suffering an injury. The top-order batter though has started his training, hoping to regain full fitness in time for the South Africa tour next month.

>Also Read: South Africa Promises Secure Bio-bubble for Team India

As per BCCI, Rahul suffered a muscle strain a couple of days before the Test series was to get underway meaning a last-minute replacement in Suruakumar Yadav joined the India squad in Kanpur.

Rahul shared a series of his gym session on social media, captioning them ‘Baby steps’.

Advertisement

With both Rohit Sharma (rested) and Rahul missing the New Zealand Tests, India fielded a different opening pair in Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill in the Kanpur Test while Shreyas Iyer made his debut, batting in the middle order.

Both Rohit and Rahul (subject to fitness) are though expected to be back in the India Test squad for the tour of South Africa during which the tourists will play three Tests, as many ODIs and four T20Is.

The tour starts with the Tests from December 17 followed by ODIs from January 11. The T20Is will be played between January 19 and January 26.

>Also Read: Lance Klusener to Step Down as Afghanistan Head Coach

Meanwhile, the Test series between India and New Zealand currently stands at 0-0 with the opening contest ending in a thrilling draw. The second Test starts from December 3 in Mumbai and will also see the return of regular captain Virat Kohli who was rested from the preceding T20I series and the Kanpur Test.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here