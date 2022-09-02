India Batting Star Virat Kohli Shares Picture of His World, Tweet Goes Viral

India cricketer Virat Kohli might be busy at the Asia Cup 2022 but with a couple of days off before the next round of the tournament, he is enjoying the downtime. The BCCI on Friday shared a clip of India players taking to the beach and took part in a range of fun activities to destress and refresh their minds ahead of the gruelling challenges that lay ahead.

Kohli quite often uses his social media accounts to express love for his wife Anushka Sharma. Adding one more to the list of his oh-so-adorable posts, the batting star has shared a gorgeous picture of Anushka on Twitter.

The sun-kissed snap features the actress in a stunning black outfit. Her manes are flowing down, giving just a side’s glimpse of her face. Dropping the photograph, Kohli went with a minimal yet expressive caption.

Adding just two emoticons to the tweet, the cricketer announced that Anushka is his world as well as his heart. He wrote, “My" followed by a world and red heart emoticon.

Have a look:

Just take a break and have a look at these “candid moments" of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.

The former Indian skipper penned a heartfelt caption to mark his lady love’s special day. Sharing two pictures from Anushka’s birthday celebration, Kohli wrote, “Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around."

These adorable pictures were shared by Anushka Sharma as she shared her wish of starting “a band with a cute boy." In the pictures, Anushka and Kohli are seen dressed in colour-coordinated outfits. In the first picture, the couple pose by making the rock sign and then they give out a victory sign for the second snap. For the caption, the actress wrote, “Always wanted to start a band with a cute boy." It was followed by a red heart emoji, a couple emoji and the rock sign emoticon.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot on December 11, 2017. After over three years, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, whom they named Vamika.

