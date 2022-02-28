India Blank Sri Lanka 3-0 in Dharamsala, Script Massive Home Record; Register Record-equaling Win in T20Is

The Team India juggernaut continued it onslaught as Shreyas Iyer’s third successive fifty helped Men in Blue win the third T20I against Sri Lanka by six wickets, and complete a clean sweep in the three-match series. This was also a third-successive clean-sweep win under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy. Under Rohit Sharma captaincy, India registered a 3-0 win over New Zealand at home last year and they thrashed West Indies 3-0 earlier this month to go to the top spot of ICC T20I Rankings. And with the sweep of Sri Lanka, India are set to retain the numero uno position.

Sunday’s win was also India’s 12th successive victory in the shortest format of the game – a streak that began in the T20 World Cup last year when India defeated Afghanistan. Then they beat Scotland and Namibia, both in the T20 World Cup. Then three wins each against New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

Advertisement

Here are the top 5 teams with most number of consecutive T20I wins:

India - 12*

Romania - 12*

Afghanistan - 12

Afghanistan - 11

Uganda - 11

ALSO READ |Dominant India Throw Down the Gauntlet for T20 World Cup, But Bouncy Australian Pitches Won’t be a Cakewalk

India’s 12-game Winnings Streak in Numbers:

Match 1: India beat Afghanistan by 66 Runs

Match 2: India beat Scotland by 8 Wickets

Match 3: India beat Namibia by 9 wickets

Match 4: India beat New Zealand by 5 Wickets

Match 5: India beat New Zealand by 7 Wickets

Match 6: India beat New Zealand by 73 Runs

Match 7: India beat West Indies by 6 Wickets

Match 8: India beat West Indies by 8 Runs

Match 9: India beat West Indies by 17 Runs

Match 10: India beat Sri Lanka by 62 Runs

Match 11: India beat Sri Lanka by 7 Wickets

Match 12: India beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets

Advertisement

Sunday’s result also helped Team India go past New Zealand to script a massive home record. The victory in the final T20I in Dharamsala was India’s 40th victory at home, the highest by any country in the shortest format. Prior to this, New Zealand held the record of 39 wins on home soil. It took India 61 games to reach 40 victories, which is also less than the second-placed New Zealand (70 matches), third-placed South Africa (70 matches) and fourth-placed West Indies (65 matches).

Here are the top-5 teams with the best home record in T20Is:

India - 40 wins

New Zealand - 39 wins

South Africa - 37 wins

West Indies - 32 wins

Australia - 31 wins

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here