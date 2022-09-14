Usually, any captain would have rejoiced seeing AB de Villiers getting clean bowled. But not MS Dhoni. So shocked was captain cool that he rushed to the bowler and scolded him, aagey se mat karna (you can’t do this, keep this in mind!). The bowler was Ishwar Pandey, who hung up his boot on Tuesday and the incident dates back to IPL 2015 in a match featuring CSK and RCB.

In match 37 of the season, CSK had posted 148/9 and during the case, de Villiers had raced to 21 off 13 balls having struck five boundaries in a rollicking start. Therefore, getting De Villiers’ wicket was even more important, but Dhoni had told him not to bowl a yorker. Nonetheless, desperate to remove him, he eventually used the delivery and ended up removing him.

Dhoni was not too pleased.

“Once we were playing a match against RCB in Bangalore. When AB de Villiers came to bat, Mahi bhai handed me the ball and told me not deliver a yorker and bowl well. I beat de Villiers three or four balls and got hit for a four off the fifth delivery. There was one ball left so I thought I’d hit the yorker," Pandey told Dainik Bhaskar.

“I bowled a yorker but it became a low full toss. De Villiers got out on the same ball. After getting the wicket, Dhoni came to me and scolded me. Although he wasn’t serious, Dhoni said ‘I told you not to bowl the yorker’. Then later, patting his back, he said - Never mind, aagey se dhyaan rakhna."

Despite picking up 18 wickets in 25 IPL matches, he never made his India debut. The closest he came to make his India debut in 2014 when he was picked for New Zealand tour, but he just got one tour game.

“It was an honour to be part of the Indian team for the Test series against England and New Zealand. Though I was not fortunate enough to play a game for my country, to still be a part of the Indian team will always be the most special memory of my life," he mentioned in his retirement post.

