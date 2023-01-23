India Can Become the New Numero Uno In ODI Rankings If They Complete Series Sweep In Indore

After India’s one-sided win over Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI series, critics were adamant that the Blackcaps will push India in the next series. They believed Kane Williamson’s Kiwis were no pushover. Although Williamson had pulled out, they believed Tom Latham’s side had it in them to pull off an upset as they were number one in ODI rankings. But they were proven wrong and how. As of Monday, India have an unassailable lead over the Kiwis with the last match set to be played on Tuesday in Indore.

Moreover, the Kiwis are no longer the numero uno, that position is now with England. But India can displace the Brits if they managed to beat the Kiwis in the third ODI in Indore. Rohit Sharma and his men are third as of now with 115 rating points in the ICC ODI Rankings.

The situation started to unravel in the points tally after India beat New Zealand in a clinical manner in Raipur. Following that loss, New Zealand fell on second position. Meanwhile, India moved to third. Before the 2nd ODI in Raipur, New Zealand were on top of the table with 115 rating points, followed by England with 113 rating points. Australia were third with 112 rating points and India fourth with 111 rating points.

Earlier in Raipur, India’s relentless pace attack ran through a fragile New Zealand batting line-up as the hosts cantered to an eight-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series here on Saturday.

The Mohammed Shami-led attack produced an incisive effort to bowl out New Zealand for a meagre 108 before India knocked off the runs in 20.1 overs. Rohit Sharma hit a sublime 50 off 51 balls while Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 40 off 53 deliveries.

It was an emphatic win but the sea of fans that had flocked the remotely located Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium for Raipur’s first international game was left wanting for more due to the early finish.

Shami (3/18) and Mohammed Siraj (1/10) made life tough for the batters with their high-quality seam bowling reducing New Zealand to a dismal 15 for five after Rohit opted to bowl. The odd ball stopping made the New Zealand batters’ job tougher though the Indian openers made batting look easy in the evening.

The third and final ODI will be played in Indore on Tuesday.

