India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: Bhilwara Kings Opt to Field Against India Capitals

Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings have the league’s leading run-getter William Porterfield as well as the highest wicket-taker Fidel Edwards in their line-up. Former Ireland skipper Porterfield has scored 255 runs from six matches at the strike rate of 144 while Edwards has taken 10 wickets from seven games. Aussie great Shane Watson and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan are also in great form and have contributed to the team’s success.

India Capitals, on the other hand, finished on top of the points table. Hamilton Masakadza, with 255 runs from six games, and leg-spinner Pravin Tambe are the most successful players so far for them. Tambe has dismissed nine batsmen in six matches. Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse will come into the match after their exceptional knocks in the qualifier.

The champion team will be awarded Rs 2 crore prize money as the Legends League on Tuesday revealed the prize pool for the ongoing season, hosted in India for the first time.

Before the game begins, here are some important facts you must know:

When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 Match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) start?

The game will be conducted on October 5, Wednesday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) be played?

The high-profile match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) match?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) match?

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

