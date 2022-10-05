India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings, LLC 2022 Final Live Cricket Score: Bhilwara Kings Opt to Field Against India Capitals

Edited By: Aakash Biswas
October 05, 2022
Jaipur, India
IC vs BHK Legends League Cricket 2022 Final Live Score: 15 days of exciting action, with the participation world’s greatest cricketers, will be concluded at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday when India Capitals square off against Bhilwara Kings in the Legends League Cricket 2022 Final. Read More
Gambhir shimmies down the line but fails to connect Panesar’s delivery. Great glovework by Morne van Wyk to dismiss the India Capitals captain
IC: 8/1 after 0.4 over.
Gautam Gambhir goes off the mark in style. Back-to-back boundaries by the India Legends captain to begin his innings.
IC: 8/0 after 1.2 overs.
India Capitals batter Gautam Gambhir and Dwayne Smith walk out to bat. Monty Panesar opens the attack for Bhilwara Kings.
William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Jesal Karia, Rahul Sharma, Monty Panesar, Tino Best, S Sreesanth, Dhammika Prasad
Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, Mitchell Johnson, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal
Bhilwara Kings win toss, opt to field against India Capitals in Jaipur
“Bhilwara Kings is the most dangerous and balanced side. We play all matches with the same motivation be it first match or final. I will also try to score some runs which help the team win. When players like Yusuf [Pathan] and Irfan are in rhythm, bowlers have less margin of error and you have to deliver your best ball. Hopefully, we do that," said Gautam Gambhir.
“We have played very competitive cricket and look forward to playing with the same aggressive approach tomorrow. Win or loss is part of the game. India Capitals was the first team to enter the final. Gautam Gambhir is a mastermind captain. It will be challenging to play against him," Pathan said.
The champion team will be awarded with Rs 2 crore prize money as the Legends League on Tuesday revealed the prize pool for the ongoing season, hosted in India for the first time
India capitals finished on top of the table with 7 points. Out of 6 games, they won 3 and lost 2. One game had no result.
Bhilwara Kings ended second on the table. They too won 3 out of 6 games, lost 2 and one match gave no result.
William Porterfield, Morne van Wyk(w), Shane Watson, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan(c), Rajesh Bishnoi, Jesal Karia, Monty Panesar, Fidel Edwards, S Sreesanth, Sudeep Tyagi, Nick Compton, Rahul Sharma, Matt Prior, Dinesh Salunkhe, Naman Ojha, Mayank Tehlan, Samit Patel, Tanmay Srivastava, Tim Bresnan, Owais Shah, Tino Best
Gautam Gambhir(c), Dwayne Smith, Hamilton Masakadza, Ross Taylor, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ashley Nurse, John Mooney, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pravin Tambe, Pawan Suyal, Ishwar Pandey, Praveen Gupta, Solomon Mire, Suhail Sharma, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Ravi Bopara, Mashrafe Mortaza, Jacques Kallis, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof.
Hello and welcome to the final of the Legends League Cricket 2022 between Gautam Gambhir’s India Legends and Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings in Jaipur. Both teams finished on top of the tables and will now fight for one last time for the coveted title.
Irfan Pathan’s Bhilwara Kings have the league’s leading run-getter William Porterfield as well as the highest wicket-taker Fidel Edwards in their line-up. Former Ireland skipper Porterfield has scored 255 runs from six matches at the strike rate of 144 while Edwards has taken 10 wickets from seven games. Aussie great Shane Watson and former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan are also in great form and have contributed to the team’s success.
India Capitals, on the other hand, finished on top of the points table. Hamilton Masakadza, with 255 runs from six games, and leg-spinner Pravin Tambe are the most successful players so far for them. Tambe has dismissed nine batsmen in six matches. Former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse will come into the match after their exceptional knocks in the qualifier.
The champion team will be awarded Rs 2 crore prize money as the Legends League on Tuesday revealed the prize pool for the ongoing season, hosted in India for the first time.
Before the game begins, here are some important facts you must know:
When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 Match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) start?
The game will be conducted on October 5, Wednesday.
Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) be played?
The high-profile match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) begin?
The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) match?
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals (IC) vs Bhilwara Kings (BHK) match?
India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings match is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.
