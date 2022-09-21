India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live Cricket Score LLC 2022 Latest Updates: Irfan Pathan Elects to Bowl Against Gautam Gambhir's Capitals

India Capitals vs Bhilwara Kings Live Score LLC 2022 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Legends League Cricket match from Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Yusuf Pathan has hit a purple patch in the Legends League Cricket (LLC), which is being played in India for the first time.

After scoring a half-century against World Giants, the big-hitting Bhilwara Kings batter followed it up with a 44 against Manipal Tigers. He peppered the ground with his shots, hitting mammoth sixes and sumptuous boundaries at will, the organisers informed in a release on Tuesday.

The former India all-rounder will aim to continue the same form when his side Bhilwara Kings face India Capitals at the BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Wednesday.

“Yusuf has been brilliant for us. Fidel Edwards has done the job in the bowling department. We are shaping up well,” Kings’ captain Irfan had said after their first match.

But it might not be as easy as it sounds for Yusuf this time. The GMR group-owned India Capitals will be aiming to make a strong comeback in the league after losing their first match to Gujarat Giants. The likes of fiery pace bowlers Mitchell Johnson and Liam Plunkett will be looking to show that they still have the fire in them to trouble batters.

Capitals would also be hoping that former South Africa allrounder Jacques Kallis returns to form.

The legendary player can turn a game on its head and the team will be expecting him to fire against Kings.

However, the Capitals’ middle-order looks solid with Ashley Nurse hitting a terrific century in their last match. Capitals will certainly bank on his heroics if the top-order comes a cropper again.

The match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals will be the last one in Lucknow before the caravan moves to New Delhi. The other two teams Gujarat Giants and Manipal Tigers have already reached the Capitals.

India Capitals Squad: Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Jacques Kallis(c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Suhail Sharma, Ashley Nurse, Rajat Bhatia, Liam Plunkett, Mitchell Johnson, Pankaj Singh, Pawan Suyal, Praveen Gupta, Pravin Tambe, Dishant Yagnik, Asghar Afghan, John Mooney, Ravi Bopara, Ross Taylor, Mashrafe Mortaza, Gautam Gambhir, Prosper Utseya, Farveez Maharoof

Bhilwara Kings Squad: Naman Ojha(w), William Porterfield, Nick Compton, Tanmay Srivastava, Yusuf Pathan, Rajesh Bishnoi, Irfan Pathan(c), Matt Prior, Tino Best, Fidel Edwards, Monty Panesar, Dinesh Salunkhe, S Sreesanth, Owais Shah, Tim Bresnan, Samit Patel, Sudeep Tyagi, Shane Watson

