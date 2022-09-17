India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: IC 11/0 In 1 Overs; Capitals Off To Good Start

In a first of its kind, the Legends League Cricket (LLC) has introduced a super-sub rule as the tournament kicked off with a special benefit match between Indian Maharajas and Team World Giants at the Eden Gardens Stadium here on Friday.

The unique rule states that one “super substitute" will be available for each team which they can use after the completion of 10 overs in any inning of the match. However, the teams have to announce the name of these “super-sub" players before the start of the game.