India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 match Live Coverage

The India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will square up in the opening encounter of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Saturday, September 17, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Gautam Gambhir has been named as the India Capitals’ skipper, while veteran India opener Virender Sehwag will lead the Gujarat Giants.

The India Capitals line-up includes Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, and Denesh Ramdin, while the Gujarat Giants have stalwarts like Daniel Vettori, Parthiv Patel, and the Universe’s boss Chris Gayle.

With most of the familiar faces back in action after some hiatus, fans will be eager to see their favourite legends in action. Expect an enthralling encounter when the two sides collide on Saturday evening.

Ahead of Saturday’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will take place on September 17, Saturday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be played at Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

