India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 match Live Coverage on Live TV Online

The India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will square up in the seventh match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Sunday, September 23, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Gautam Gambhir-led side had to taste defeat in their first encounter against the Gujarat Giants. They will seek retribution when they face the Virender Sehwag-led side this time around. Their star-studded line-up includes Jacques Kallis, Ravi Bopara, and Denesh Ramdin to name a few.

The Gujarat Giants are undefeated till now and will be looking to keep up the winning momentum. Stalwarts like Daniel Vettori, Parthiv Patel, and the Universe’s boss Chris Gayle will be back in action for the Giants.

Expect an enthralling encounter when the two sides collide on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of Sunday’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants; here is all you need to know:

What date will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will take place on September 25, Sunday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants will begin at 4 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Legends League Cricket 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Capitals vs Gujarat Giants Possible Starting XI:

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Gujarat Giants: Virender Sehwag (c), Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Stuart Binny, Kevin O’Brien, Mitchell McClenaghan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Ashok Dinda, Joginder Sharma, Graeme Swann, Elton Chigumbura

