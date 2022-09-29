India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Live Cricket Streaming: How to Watch Legends League Cricket 2022 Match Coverage on TV And Online

Match 10 of the Legends League 2022 season will pit the India Capitals against the Manipal Tigers on Thursday, September 29, at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Both sides are coming off impressive victories and will be eager to keep the momentum going as the tournament is closing to its business end.

With two wins in four games, India Capitals sit comfortably at the summit of the Legends League 2022 points table. The Gautam Gambhir-led side thumped comprehensively against Gujarat Giants in the last game and will be seeking to extend their lead at the top.

Meanwhile, the Harbhajan Singh-led team defeated Bhilwara Kings by a narrow margin. Despite the victory, the Manipal Tigers are still at the bottom of the points table, with only one win in four games, and will need to make a move soon. They will have to win all their matches if they want to qualify for the finals.

Ahead of Thursday’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers; here is all you need to know:

When will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will take place on September 29, Thursday.

Where will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers be played?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

What time will the Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers begin?

The Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Capitals and Manipal Tigers will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Legends League Cricket 2022 match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Capitals vs Manipal Tigers Possible XIs

India Capitals: Gautam Gambhir (c), Ravi Bopara, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Hamilton Masakadza, Jacques Kallis, Asghar Afghan, Rajat Bhatia, Pankaj Singh, Ajantha Mendis, Mitchell Johnson, John Mooney

Manipal Tigers: Jesse Ryder, Tatenda Taibu (wk), Mohammad Kaif, Ricardo Powell, Corey Anderson, Reetinder Sodhi, Pardeep Sahu, Harbhajan Singh (c), Parvinder Awana, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Muttiah Muralitharan

