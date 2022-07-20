India captain Rohit Sharma Shares Vacation Pictures with Family in England

India captain Rohit Sharma is currently on a break from cricket and was seen spending quality time with his daughter Samaira and wife Ritika Sajdeh in the United Kingdom. Rohit has been rested for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

The skipper led India to a historic series win in the recently concluded ODI series against England. After an excruciating England tour, Rohit has decided to step away from the competitive action and fulfill his duty as a family man.

In a recent Instagram story, he shared a photo of himself and his family enjoying at a water park in Windsor on Tuesday. The trio was sporting black shades as they posed for the photo outside the water park.

Before rejoining the national squad for the T20I series against the West Indies, the 35-year-old will be on vacation spending some precious time with his family and friends.

Rohit could not feature in the all-important One-off Test against England in Birmingham as he had to isolate himself after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the skipper came back to clinch historic wins in the limited over formats of the game.

Rohit continued his fantastic winning streak as India’s full-time captain and retained his flawless record, leading India to 2-1 triumphs in both the ODI and T20I series against England. Despite being pretty ineffective with the bat, the captain was spot on with his bowling changes and field placements.

India will now be traveling to the Caribbean Islands to take on the West Indies from July 22. Big names like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Hardik Pandya are also rested for the ODI series.

In Rohit’s absence, veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan will take charge of the men in blue. Ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be the vice-captain of the side.

The Men in Blue have arrived in the Caribbean where they will lock horns with the West Indies in the ODIs from July 22 to July 27. All three matches will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

