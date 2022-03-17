India Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Fails to Clear Yo-Yo Test

Star India batter Prithvi Shaw has reportedly failed to clear the Yo-Yo test after a general assessment at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The BCCI is checking on all its centrally contracted players — injured or otherwise — before the IPL and Pandya’s performance, during his two days at the NCA, can also be seen as a good sign for Indian cricket.

Shaw, a former U-19 World Cup winning captain, who is not a part of the central contract, was also at the NCA to provide an update on his fitness status and the result wasn’t exactly satisfactory.

Also Read: Dhawan Looking Forward to a Fruitful Season With PBKS Star

Advertisement

The current Yo-Yo test qualification score is 16.5 for men and it has been learnt that the Mumbai opener has scored less than 15.

“These are just fitness updates. Obviously, it doesn’t stop Prithvi from playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL. It’s just a fitness parameter and not the be all and end all," a source told news agency PTI.

“Look, he has played three Ranji matches back-to-back. Once you play three first-class games on the bounce, the fatigue can also affect your Yo-Yo score," he added.

Shaw, of late, hasn’t been among the fittest of Indian players and perhaps that is one of the reasons that of late, he has not been considered in any of the current senior teams across formats.

Even as a replacement, the team management, in the white-ball format, has preferred Mayank Agarwal as a reserve opener despite some underwhelming performances by the Karnataka man.

“If Prithvi is not being repeatedly considered, then perhaps his fitness standards aren’t up to the mark, as in what is expected of a Team India player," the source said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here