India Cricketer Wants to Take Tennis Great Roger Federer For a Lunch

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik’s admiration for tennis legend Roger Federer became evident during a “this or that" game. Ahead of India’s second T20I match against South Africa in Cuttack on Sunday, Karthik took part in a fun-filled Q&A session and the video of it was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

During the session, Karthik was asked who would he take for lunch - favourite film star or a sport star?

“Roger Federer. I have always been enamoured by him, the way he carries himself both on and off the field," was Karthik’s response.

Karthik’s love for the Swiss tennis maestro was reaffirmed as in response for another query, he again opted for Federer.

When asked to pick between Federer and Rafael Nadal, the Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter said, “I guess Federer."

But the questions were not just restricted to tennis as Karthik was asked to choose between football royalties Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and in his reply, the Tamil Nadu-born cricketer chose the Argentine magician.

“Messi. He is slightly different. I enjoy watching him in the little that I have watched," Karthik replied.

Between team dinner and movie nights with the team, he picked the former.

However, when asked to choose between cooking and cleaning, the 37-year-old opted for the latter.

Notably, Karthik made his return to T20I cricket after a hiatus of three long years. He was selected for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa after enjoying a fruitful IPL season for his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In the 15th season of the IPL, he amassed 330 runs after playing 16 games at an excellent strike-rate of 183.33.

In the first T20I against the Proteas, Karthik remained not out after scoring one run off two balls. Batting first, the hosts had posted a mammoth total of 211/4 in 20 overs. South Africa in reply, scored the winning runs with five balls remaining.

In the second T20I, Karthik scored a quickfire 30 off 21 balls to help his side in reaching a respectable total of 148/6 in 20 overs. His innings included two boundaries and as many sixes. But the visitors again emerged successful in their run chase after reaching the target with 10 balls to spare.

