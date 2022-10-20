'India Doesn't Take a Single Penny From Asian Cricket Council': Former Opener Claims Pakistan Will Definitely Take Part in ODI WC

A day after BCCI General Secretary Jay Shah commented that it won’t send its team to Pakistan for the next year’s Asia Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) released a statement claiming the decision could end up its participation in future ICC events in India including the 2023 ODI World Cup.

While the remarks from the two cricket boards may have led to some eyebrows being raised, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra says he’s not taking these developments seriously and is quite sure of what will happen.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PCB called for an emergency meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to discuss the matter while expressing its shock and disappointment at Shah’s remark.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Chopra explains that an Asia Cup without India might not be held at all and should Pakistan respond by not taking part in the world cup next year, PCB might end up losing out on the revenue that ICC distributes among the participants.

“Of course, ACC is a consortium. But few are aware of the fat that India doesn’t take a single rupee from ACC. Everybody takes a certain amount from the (ACC) coffer but India ends up distributing it instead," Chopra said.

He continued, “India has been playing the role of a big brother in ACC. If it has been said that the team might not travel to Pakistan, then I can give you this in writing that India won’t. Asia Cup will also be held at a neutral venue. And Pakistan will also definitely come to play World Cup (in India)."

Chopra seems pretty confident that not only the Asia Cup will be moved out of Pakistan but PCB will also end up sending their team for the ODI World Cup as well.

“Asia Cup might not happen at all if India don’t participate. Asia Cup is a minor tournament compared to the world cup. Skipping World Cup means you will end up forgoing a massive amount of revenue that ICC shares (with the participating nations). It’s a case of who blinks first. So I’m not taking this seriously. I feel the Asia Cup 2023 will be held and at a neutral venue," he said.

