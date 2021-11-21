India Always Thought AB de Villiers is One of Our Own: Aakash Chopra

Former India opener Aakash Chopra heaped huge praise for legendary South Africa batter AB de Villiers after the latter’s retirement from all forms of cricket. Chopra called the former Proteas captain - biggest goodwill ambassador of cricket. The legendary batter took to social media to release the official statement regarding his retirement. The 37-year-old already bid adieu to international cricket in May 2018.

Chopra claimed that India has the largest cricket fanbase all over the world and after the Indian players, the country has given the most love to AB de Villiers amongst the overseas players.

“We have the largest fan base in terms of numbers all over the world. After our own Indian players, if we have given love to anyone, it’s AB. We have always thought he is one of our own. We have adopted him. He is the biggest brand ambassador and goodwill ambassador of this sport. Not only his playing style but his selfless spirit is also admired by all," Chopra said on his Youtube channel.

The former cricketer turned commentator further talked about AB’s versatility which made him successful in all three formats of the game.

“(He was) a player who could mould his batting style in all three formats. AB approached all three formats being different characters and was successful in all of them. This is a rare quality in a batter. He played swing, bounce and spin equally well. The finest all-format versatile batter of all times. We are privileged to have watched him," he added.

The legendary Proteas was one of the biggest names in franchise cricket for the past decade. Since his international retirement, he travelled around the world playing for mega T20 leagues like IPL, BBL and others.

Chopra further emphasized on De Villiers’ selfless attitude even at the age of 37 when he kept the wickets for RCB in IPL.

“He is such a big player but you can’t see any ego in him. You will always be in awe of him, such is the kind of aura he has. He is a complete team player, who kept wickets at the age of 37 to provide balance in the side. He is a player who could fit in at any position. Absolutely incredible, unbelievable player! Whatever he did for cricket, the whole fraternity will owe him forever."

IPL 2021 was the last tournament where De Villiers played before his retirement. His team Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated from the playoffs stage as he failed to win his maiden IPL trophy.

In 340 T20s, he scored 9424 runs at a sublime average of 37.24. Meanwhile, in his 14-year-long IPL career, ABD smashed 5162 runs in 184 matches, which also includes three centuries and 40 half-centuries.

