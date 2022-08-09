'India Have Found Their Left-arm Bowler in Arshdeep Singh': Former BCCI Selector Praises Promising Pacer

It’s been some time since the Indian team has been looking for a a reliable left-arm pacer to add to their world-class attack. A host of left-arm bowlers have been tried but they have eventually faded owing to non-performance, fitness concerns or dip in form.

The Indian pace attack boasts of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav among others. However, they are all right-arm bowlers and it’s a fact that a left-arm pacer adds a distinctive flavour to any team’s bowling arsenal.

The latest to have made his claim to fill the vacant spot in the young Arshdeep Singh who has been quite impressive with his performance in IPL. The 23-year-old made his India debut last month and has taken nine wickets from 6 T20Is so far.

Seven of these wickets came during the five-match T20I series against West Indies which India won 4-1 and for that, he picked up the player-of-the-series award.

Former India wicketkeeper and chairman of selector Kiran More reckons with Arshdeep’s emergence, India’s long search for a reliable left-arm pacer may have ended.

“I’m also happy for Arshdeep Singh (for his Asia Cup selection). He has been performing well in the IPL, against West Indies, where he was the Player of the Series and bowled well. We were in search of a left-arm bowler, who we have found in Arshdeep Singh," More said on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

More also thinks the continental tourney will be special for out-of-form Virat Kohli who is struggling to find his old touch back. “This will definitely be special for Virat Kohli since he now needs to make a comeback, it’s been too many innings," he said.

“The other batsmen also have been performing really well. Overall, the squad looks good, well balanced. There are good all-rounders too – R Ashwin has been batting well. Definitely, Axar Patel has been performing well through the year too," he added.

More was happy with the team combination and is particularly happy with the selection of another promising bowler - Ravi Bishnoi.

“I like the team combination and I was really happy with Ravi Bishnoi’s selection. It brought a variation to the team. According to me, this is a good team," he said.

India’s Asia Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan.

