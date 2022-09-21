India Have Weak Bowling Line-up And Hopes of Winning T20 World Cup are a Bit Less: Aakash Chopra

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra analysed that India have a weak bowling line-up which reduces their chances of winning the upcoming T20 World Cup. India have not been able to defend targets in recent times, they lost crucial matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2022 and it bit them back against Australia in the first T20I. Despite posting a daunting 208/6 on the scoreboard, India lost the match to Australia by 4 wickets in Mohali on Tuesday.

Chopra was critical of Yuzvendra Chahal for not sticking to his strengths and bowled faster against Australia in the opening T20I.

“Yuzi Chahal continues to bowl faster. How will you get wickets if you don’t bowl slower at all?," Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Chahal picked just one wicket and leaked runs at an economy rate of over 12. He also had a forgettable Asia Cup 2022 with just 4 wickets in as many matches with an economy rate of 7.93.

Chopra further said that the way India are playing they might lose the T20I against Australia who are without some of their key players on this tour.

“The reality is that India have a weak bowling line-up and the hopes of winning the World Cup are a bit less. You need to win the remaining games or else you will lose the series against a side that is without their four main players," he added.

Bumrah missed out on his place in the playing for the series opener as skipper Rohit Sharma revealed at the toss that the premier pacer wanted a break for the match.

The 28-year-old sustained a back injury and was ruled out of the Asia Cup, while he has been included in the squads for T20 World Cup and the preceding series against Australia and South Africa.

Chopra feels that the return of Bumrah might not make much difference as he gave the example of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2022 season where they rely heavily on the premier India pacer.

“One bowler can’t come and completely change everything. This is the sad reality. What happened to MI this year when they had just Bumrah? They didn’t win much, right? So except a game where you take 5-6 wickets, you won’t do a lot of difference with just one bowler," he added.

