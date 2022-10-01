Home / News / Cricketnext / RSWS 2022 Final Live Score IND-L vs SL-L: Naman Ojha Hits 108* to Propel India Legends to 195/6
RSWS 2022 Final Live Score IND-L vs SL-L: Naman Ojha Hits 108* to Propel India Legends to 195/6

Live RSWS Final Updates: Here you can follow live score and updates of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Roady Safety World Series T20 Final match from Raipur

Live Score India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final RSWS Updates

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 22:33 IST

Raipur, India

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score And Updates, Road Safety World Series Final: Naman Ojha struck a splendid 108 not out to power India Legends to 195/6 in 20 Overs in the final of the Road Safety World Series in Raipur. Together with Vinay Kumar (36), Ojha added 90 runs for the third wicket after India Legends were jolted by the quick dismissals of Sachin Tendulkar and Suresh Raina. Read More

Oct 01, 2022 22:33 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: The Chase Begins

Out walk the two umpires again followed by the India Legends, led by Sachin Tendulkar. Sanath Jayasuriya walks into open the innings alongside Dilshan Munaweera. They need 196 to win the final. Abhimanyu Mithun will open the attack. Here we go.

Oct 01, 2022 22:16 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: India Legends Finish With 195/6

Stuart Binny hits back-to-back fours off the final two deliveries from Isuru Udana to help India Legends finish on a high as they post a challenging 195/6 in 20 Overs against Sri Lanka Legends after opting to bat first in the RSWS final. Udana finishes with 2/34 from four overs. Naman Ojha was the star of the innings, becoming the second player in the tournament’s history to hit a century and also setting a new record for the highest individual score by remaining unbeaten on 108 off 71. He struck 15 fours and two sixes

Oct 01, 2022 22:11 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: Yusuf Falls on 0

WICKET! This is turning into a superb over for Sri Lanka Legends. Isuru Udana has gotten rid of Yusuf Pathan for a 2-ball duck. India 187/6 in 19.4 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 22:08 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Pathan Falls on 11

WICKET! Isuru Udana strikes to dismiss Irfan Pathan who went for a big hit but ends up being caught by Chaturanga de Silva. He scored 11 off 9. India Legends 187/5 in 19.2 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 22:06 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score:

A big over for India. 14 runs from it including a six and four to Naman Ojha who is now batting on 108 off 71. India Legends 185/4 in 19 overs. Can they make this 200?

Oct 01, 2022 22:03 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: Hundred For Ojha

CENTURY! BOOM. On 96, Naman Ojha takes the aerial route and sends the ball sailing over the boundary for a maximum to bring up a 68-ball century. An amazing innings this from the opener.

Oct 01, 2022 22:00 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: A Productive Over For India Legends

Isuru Udana back for his third over. And ends up leaking 12 runs in it including two fours to Irfan Pathan and one to Naman Ojha. India Legends 171/4 in 18 Overs. Ojha is now just four runs away from hitting a century.

Oct 01, 2022 21:52 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: A Fine Over From Prasad

Dhammika Prasad showing his death-overs bowling skills. Yorkers after yorkers. Just five singles in the over. India Legends 159/4 in 17 Overs. Irfan Pathan has joined Naman Ojha.

Oct 01, 2022 21:46 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Yuvraj Falls on 19

WICKET! Oh well, that’s a bummer. Yuvraj Singh was just getting started as he had clobbered Nuwan Kulasekara for a four and a six off successive deliveries. And then he wanted more after spotting a full toss as he launched it into the Ranchi night sky but didn’t get the power behind to hole out to Tillakaratne Dilshan on 19. 15 runs and a wicket in the over. India Legends 154/4 in 16 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:42 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: Can Ojha Get to His Century?

A relatively quiet over this one from Dhammika Prasad - just seven runs from it including a four to Naman Ojha who has now moved to 82 off 58. Batting alongside him is Yuvraj Singh on 9 off 9. India Legends 139/3 in 15 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:34 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: Yuvraj Gets His First Four

Ishan Jayaratne continues. And Naman Ojha gets his 11th four of the innings. He has been batting like a dream since the semifinal against Australia. Meanwhile. Yuvraj Singh has struck his first four of the innings - punishing a short delivery as he pulled it with authority. 11 runs from the over. India Legends 132/4 in 14 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:25 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: A Tidy Over

Dhammika Prasad is back in action and does well to limit the India pair to just five runs in the over. India Legends 121/3 in 13 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:17 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: Ojha in Sublime Form

A short and wide delivery and Naman Ojha steers it through the vacant slip cordon for an easy four to third man region. He’s now on 68 off 48. India Legends 116/3 in 12 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:15 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Yuvraj Dropped on 0

DROPPED! Yuvraj Singh goes for a ramp shot first ball and Nuwan Kulasekara rushed forward but failed to hold onto the catch at the third man region. Yuvraj was on 0.

Oct 01, 2022 21:14 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: Vinay Falls on 36

WICKET! The partnership has been broken. Ishan Jayaratne has gotten rid of Vinay Kumar who holes out to Isuru Udana on 36 off 21. He has done his job after being promoted in the batting order. A loud roar rings within the stadium as Yuvraj Singh walks out to the middle. India Legends 109/3 in 11.3 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:10 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: Boundaries Continue to Flow

The momentum is with the India Legends. 19/2 seems ages ago now. Jeevan Mendis continues and Naman Ojha has creamed two more fours off the spinner. A four byes in between those two boundaries and a couple of singles make it 14 from the over. India Legends 107/2 in 11 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 21:05 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: India Legends 93/2 in 10 Overs

Asela Gunaratne has leaked 14 runs in his first over. Naman Ojha belted a four to bring up his fifty and then Vinay Kumar slammed a six off the final delivery to reach 34 off 18. India Legends are in a solid spot now. Sri Lanka Legends need wickets here.

Oct 01, 2022 21:03 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Fifty For Ojha

FIFTY! Naman Ojha shows his power as he slams a four over mid-on to get to his half-century off just 39 deliveries. The Indian dug-out rises to applaud him and Ojha raises his bat in acknowledgement. It’s a full house at the venue. India 85/2 in 9.4 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:57 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score:

Jeevan Mendis into the attack now. And Naman Ojha goes high and handsome to send the second delivery flying over the boundary for the first maximum of the innings. 9 runs from the first over of Mendis. India Legends 79/2 after opting to bat first. Ojha is now on 46 off 36 while Vinay Kumar has made 27 off 16. Time-out.

Oct 01, 2022 20:53 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: 50-run Stand

Ishan Jayaratne into the attack now and Naman Ojha greets him with a straight boundary with some help from the fielder in the deep. 10 runs from the over. The current partnership between Ojha and Vinay Kumar is now worth 51 runs. India Legends 70/2 in 8 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:45 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: Another Good Over For India Legends

Sanath Jayasuriya continues. Naman Ojha gets himself another boundary to start the over with. 9 runs from the over of the left-arm spinner. India Legends 60/2 in 7 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:40 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: India Legends Make 51/2 in Powerplay

India Legends end the Powerplay on a high courtesy Vinay Kumar who is enjoying this promotion. Dhammika Prasad introduced into the attack and he had some trouble with his eye that required the team physio’s attention. Seemed like a bug. Vinay dispatched the final two deliveries of Prasad for four to make it 14 from the over and also bring up his team’s fifty. Score 51/2 in 6 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:33 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: Spin Introduced

Left-arm spinner Sanath Jayasuriya pressed into action. Vinay Kumar gets a four off the second delivery. And hen finishes the over with a four more this time to midwicket region. 11 runs from the over. India Legends 37/2 in 5 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:28 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: Ojha in Fine Touch

Despite the two early jolts, one positive thing for India Legends is the form of Naman Ojha who seems to have resumed from where he left in the semifinals. He has belted his fourth four of the innings and is now batting on run-a-ball 20. Surprisingly, Vinay Kumar has walked in at no 4 today. India Legends 26/2 in 4 Overs after opting to bat first.

Oct 01, 2022 20:22 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: Raina Falls on 4

WICKET! Nuwan Kulasekara lands another big blow. This time he gets rid of dangerman Suresh Raina who went for an airy drive but ends up holing out to Jeevan Mendis at mid-on. He scored 4. India Legends 19/2 in 3 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:17 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: A Decent Over

Isuru Udana from the other end. And Naman Ojha greets him with a four to third man. The left-arm pacer does well to keep India Legends to just one off the next five. Five runs from the over. Suresh Raina has walked in at no 3. India Legends 6/1 in 2 Overs.

Oct 01, 2022 20:14 IST

RSWS 2022 Final Live Updates: Tendulkar Falls For a Duck

WICKET! Nuwan Kulasekara takes off. He has gotten rid of Sachin Tendulkar for a first-ball duck. Stunned silence in India dug-out. Sri Lankans are jubilant. India Legends 1/1 in 0.6 Overs

Oct 01, 2022 20:06 IST

Road Safety World Series Final Live Score: All Set For The Game

Out walk the two umpires - Umesh Dubey and Rajesh Deshpandey And here are the Sri Lanka Legends players led by their captain Tillakaratne Dilshan. And loud cheer greets India Legends opener Sachin Tendulkar who is accompanied by Naman Ojha.

Oct 01, 2022 20:00 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: It's Time

Two unbeaten sides are fittingly playing the final tonight. India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends are squaring off tonight for the RSWS trophy for the second time in a row. A sizeable crowd has gathered to witness this clash. The players of the two teams line up for the national anthems.

Oct 01, 2022 19:50 IST

RSWS Final Live: Sri Lanka Legends Playing XI

Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (captain), Upul Tharanga (wk), Dilshan Munaweera, Ishan Jayaratne, Asela Gunaratne, Jeevan Mendis, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Dhammika Prasad

Oct 01, 2022 19:49 IST

RSWS Final Live: India Legends Playing XI

Naman Ojha (wk), Sachin Tendulkar (captain), Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Rajesh Pawar, Rahul Sharma, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar
Oct 01, 2022 19:48 IST

IND-L vs SL-L Final Live: Toss Time

So India Legends captain Sachin Tendulkar has won the toss and decided his team will be batting first against Sri Lanka Legends in the Road Safety World Series final.
Oct 01, 2022 19:09 IST

Calm Before The Storm?

Oct 01, 2022 18:16 IST

Live Updates Road Safety World Series Final: SL-L's Journey So Far

  • Defeated Australia Legends by 38 Runs
  • Defeated England Legends by 7 Wickets
  • Defeated South Africa Legends by 11 Runs
  • vs New Zealand Legends - Match Abandoned
  • Defeated Bangladesh Legends by 70 Runs
  • Defeated West Indies Legends by 14 Runs in Semi-final 2
Oct 01, 2022 18:14 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Live Score: IND-L's Journey So Far

  • Defeated South Africa Legends by 61 Runs
  • vs West Indies Legends - Match Abandoned Due to Wet Outfield
  • vs New Zealand Legends - No Result
  • Defeated England Legends by 40 Runs
  • vs Bangladesh Legends - No Result Due to Rain
  • Defeated Australia Legends by 5 Wickets in Semi-final 1
Oct 01, 2022 16:34 IST

LIVE India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Road Safety World Series T20 Updates

Oct 01, 2022 16:32 IST

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Final Road Safety World Series T20 Updates

Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Roady Safety World Series T20 Final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends from Raipur.

 Earlier, IND-L captain Tendulkar opted to bat first but they were off to a bad start losing two wickets early,

Match Preview

Sachin Tendulkar and Co will look to prove their supremacy once again in the tournament as they look to defend their title in the summit clash against Tillakaratne Dilshan’s side. Both teams have played quality cricket in the second edition of the tournament as Lanka topped the points table after the group stage while the three abandoned matches pushed India to the second spot.

The India Legends led by the batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar have been clinical in all three departments of the game. They edged past a strong Australian side in the semi-finals, thanks to a heroic innings from all-rounder Irfan Pathan. India has a number of match winners on their side and will be eyeing their second title in a row.

What date Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match between India Legends (IN-L) and Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) will be played?

The Road Safety World Series 2022 final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place on October 1, Saturday.

Where will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) be played?

The final match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium in Raipur.

What time will the Road Safety World Series 2022 Final match India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) begin?

The match between India Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will begin at 8 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match will be televised on Colors Cineplex Superhits, Colors Cineplex, and Sports18 channels in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Final match?

India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

India Legends (IN-L) vs Sri Lanka Legends (SL-L) Possible Starting XI:

India Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Sachin Tendulkar (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Subramaniam Badrinath, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Munaf Patel, Rahul Sharma

Sri Lanka Legends Predicted Starting Line-up: Mahela Udawatte, Tillakaratne Dilshan (c), Upul Tharanga (wk), Jeevan Mendis, Chamara Silva, Sanath Jayasuriya, Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Isuru Udana, Nuwan Kulasekara, Ishan Jayaratne

